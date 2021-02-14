To enhance Free Fire's already spectacular community-building features, Garena recently unveiled the Dynamic Duo feature in the game alongside the OB 26 update on the 9th of February.

Dynamic Duo in Free Fire basically allows players to form a special in-game bond with an in-game best friend.

The newly added feature rewards the pair with premium in-game items after completing tasks together. The following steps will help players establish a special in-game connection with a gaming bestie through the Dynamic Duo feature.

How to use the new Dynamic Duo feature in Free Fire

Step 1: Buy One 'Golden Vow' from the 'Store' that costs a total of 100 Diamonds.

Step 2: Visit the 'Friends Section' and Click on 'Dynamic Duo'

Step 3: Click the plus icon in the lower right corner. A list will appear, and players can choose one friend to establish their Dynamic Duo connection. This will debit one unit of Golden Vow.

A player's partner will have eight hours to accept or decline the request to form the ‘Dynamic Duo.’ However, if a choice is not made, the proposal to pair up gets rejected automatically. The Golden Vow will be refunded to the proposing player.

Players cannot cancel established Dynamic Duo bonds within the first 24 hours. However, players who wish to terminate a connection may do so by navigating to the Dynamic Duo tab and requesting to dissolve the bond.

How to get Golden Vow for Free?

If one cannot afford to purchase 100 diamonds, the Golden Vow will hold a player's horses until February 14th because Free Fire is giving out one Golden Vow for free to players who log in to the game on that day.

This way, players can access the newly introduced Dynamic Duo feature for free.