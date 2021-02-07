New Dynamic Duo feature in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire has published the OB26 update patch lately on February 4, 2021. The update was one of the most awaited activities and players were eager to try the new features. With its launch, players can now experience a lot of unparalleled features in this game.

One of the most anticipated and unprecedented social system features introduced in Free Fire is the Dynamic Duo feature.

This article describes everything that players need to know about the upcoming Dynamic Duo feature in Free Fire.

Every detail about the Dynamic Duo feature in Free Fire

The Dynamic Duo feature will be released in the game on February 9th, 2021. The feature is beneficial for players who have very few close friends and play the game most of the time.

How to form the Dynamic Duo and send Golden Vow?

Image via Free Fire

It basically forms a special in-game bond with a friend and to form that bond, players have to buy The 'Golden Vow' from the 'Store'. A player's partner will have a time period of eight hours to accept or decline the request to form the ‘Dynamic Duo’. However, if a choice is not made, it gets rejected automatically. The Golden Vow will be refunded and returned to the player.

Players can only send a single invitation to their friends in the list.

Advertisement

How to cancel the Dynamic Duo?

Players cannot terminate the 'Dynamic Duo' bond within the first 24 hours of making it.

To cancel or terminate the existing bond between players, one must navigate to the Dynamic Duo tab and request to dissolve the bond with the friend.

The ‘Dynamic Duo’ will dissolve if the partner accepts the dissolution request or doesn’t respond within 48 hours. If the friend rejects the appeal of the bond's termination, players can post another after 48 hours. This time the bond will be forcibly cancelled.

It is important to note that the Golden Vow will not be returned once a bond has been broken.

Players can experience this new feature on February 9th, 2021.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Pahadi Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire than 2021?