Free Fire OB26 update: 5 major changes in the game

Garena Free Fire released its OB26 (Project Cobra) update yesterday, bringing a host of new features to the game.

Players can update to the latest version of Free Fire via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is to be noted that although the patch notes promised many new features, not all of them have made it to the game yet.

This article takes a look at some of the major changes that arrived in Free Fire with the OB26 update.

5 major changes in Free Fire after the OB26 update

#1 New Training Ground - Batou

A totally revamped training ground has been launched in the game. It is also called Training Ground 3.0 or Batou. A full-sized racing track has also been added to the game.

In addition, the target range has been renewed to provide more visual feedback. A new esports Hall of Fame has also been placed beside the social zone.

#2 New lobby appearance

Players can now light up cobra firecrackers in the in-game lobby. The lobby menu also has a new appearance, with more vibrant and colorful shades.

#3 New graphics option

New Graphics option in Free Fire

A new filter option has been added to the graphics settings. In this new setting, players can choose the shade of contrast they want to play with.

There are four filters currently available in the game: Classic, Bright, Vivid and Ocean.

#4 New free look option

Free Look Sensitivity settings

A new free look button has been added in the custom HUD section. It was previously a bit difficult for players to spot enemies when sprinting in a match.

In this patch, the devs have added a free look button that will help players to turn their head and have a 360 view while sprinting. The sensitivity settings for this free look button has also been added.

#5 Social system update

New Team Lobby feature in Free Fire

A major change has been made to the social features after the update in Free Fire. Players now have many new ways to recruit teammates and friends through the team lobby.

In addition, players can now set their playing preferences in the new personal name tag and play with users who have similar gameplay styles.

Here are some of the changes made to the social features in the game: