Free Fire OB26 update: All you need to know

The Free Fire OB26 update is just around the corner, and players are excited about the new features, events, and functions that it will bring in.

In a social media post by Garena, the company announced the maintenance break timings, and players could expect the update to launch soon after the break.

This article shares insight into the information that gamers need to know about the latest OB26 update in Free Fire.

Free Fire OB26 update: Release time and date

The Free Fire OB26 update is scheduled to launch today, i.e., on February 4th, at around 1 PM (IST) on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, players can only access the game after the maintenance break is over, i.e., around 6:30 PM (IST).

New features and storage size of the Free Fire OB26 update file

Expected file size

The size of the Free Fire OB26 update is expected to be around 400-500 MB and 600-700 MB for Android and iOS platforms, respectively. Users will also receive rewards for updating and logging in between a stipulated time frame after downloading the update.

New features

A horde of new features will be released in the latest update. Here is the full list of all features that players might see after updating:

Training grounds update New structure and design of the training grounds, with additional locations, backdrops, and bigger size. A new full-sized racing track. The target range is also renewed to provide more visual feedback. New esports Hall of Fame beside the social zone

New Shotgun MAG-7

New Partner system: Buddy Meter

Weapon balancing

War chests

Clash Squad mode: More weapon choices, bigger weapon store

New character: Shirou

New pet: Drakinho

New gloo wall training mode

Weapon Balancing

Along with all these features, exclusive events will also gradually roll into the game and users can enjoy all of these, as soon as the maintenance break is over.

