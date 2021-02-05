5 Best Reasons to Get Dasha Character in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the esports industry. Most of its popularity goes to the inclusion of unique characters that possess special powers to aid players on the battlefield.

Dasha is one of the best characters in Free Fire but is sometimes looked down upon by players due to her abilities. However, her abilities are quite beneficial for players in certain situations.

This article lists some of the top reasons why Dasha is one of the best characters in Free Fire.

Also read: UnGraduate - Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Top 5 reasons to get Dasha Character in Free Fire

#1 - Dasha's ability

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On. She has a level 1 ability to reduce damage taken from falls by 30%, lessen recovery time from falls by 60%, diminish the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and decrease maximum recoil by 6%.

Her maximum level allows for reduced damage from falls by 50%, lessens recovery time from falls by 80%, brings down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decreases maximum recoil by 10%.

Advertisement

#2 - Best for Clash Squad mode

Dasha is a great character that can be used for Clash Squad mode. She can greatly reduce the recoil build-up of weapons. So, it will be easier for players to use shotguns and SMGs in the Clash Squad mode matches without any extra recoil and steady aim.

#3 - Best for beginners

Beginners always face problems regarding the control of the weapon in a battle royale game.

Advertisement

Dasha can be the ultimate savior for beginners facing this issue. She greatly reduces the recoil build-up and maximum recoil, which helps newbies get along with new weapons and have them accustomed to having a better and steady aim.

#4 - Improves aim precision

Image via Srikanta FF/YouTube

As previously stated, Dasha significantly reduces the recoil of a weapon. Hence, the aim precision for long-range targets gets quite easy.

For heavy recoil weapons like AK, it is quite tough to stabilize the recoil for most of the players. Dasha can come in handy here and drastically reduce the recoil to improve the aim precision of players.

#5 - Best for aggressive players

Image via Srikanta FF/YouTube

Along with better aim, control, and reduced recoil, Dasha also reduces fall damage and lessens recovery time from fall damage.

This provides aggressive players with a necessary boost when recovering post-fall damage. Players can seamlessly play without having to worry about receiving greater fall damage with reduced recoil of weapons.

Overall, Dasha is a complete package for aggressive players during a battle royale match.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and this article reflects the writer's opinions.

Also read: COD Mobile vs. Free Fire: Which game is the better alternative to PUBG Mobile?