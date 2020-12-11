DJ Alok vs. Dasha: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Characters with unique abilities are among the most exciting aspects of Garena Free Fire, distinguishing it from other titles on the mobile platform. The game offers over 30 in-game characters, with the latest addition being Dasha, from a few weeks ago.

Though DJ Alok was introduced about a year ago, he is still one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire because of his incredible ability. This article compares his skill with Dasha's.

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok and Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a passive ability called Partying On, and as her character description reads, she is a prankster and rebel.

Dasha has a level 1 ability to reduce damage taken from falls by 30%, lessen recovery time from falls by 60%, diminish the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and decrease maximum recoil by 6%.

Her maximum level allows for reduced damage from falls by 50%, lessens recovery time from falls by 80%, brings down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decreases maximum recoil by 10%.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

As previously stated, DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire about a year ago and has a unique ability called Drop The Beat. It creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability best-suited to aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides helps increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Conclusion

Both Dasha and DJ Alok are powerful in their own ways, and it also depends on the situations that players face on-ground.

If compared based on battle royale matches, the latter's ability comes out on top in several ways. Though Dasha has a remarkable ability to reduce both fall damage and recoil, DJ Alok's constant healing source and increased ally movement speed are much better for use during crucial situations.

Though Dasha can be one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, DJ Alok's versatility and capability to assist passive and aggressive players gives him an upper hand.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal views, and what may seem better to someone may not necessarily be the same to another.