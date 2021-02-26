Create
How to get Shirou character for free in Free Fire

Shirou Character in Free Fire (Image Via Free Fire India / YouTube)
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 24 min ago
Feature
Characters are among the most fascinating and exciting aspects of Garena Free Fire as they are for cosmetic purposes and have a far-reaching impact on the gameplay. They distinguish the title from other games of this genre.

Each character, except Nulla and Primis, boast a unique ability to help the battlefield players emerge victorious. The developers of the title regularly add new characters to keep the game balanced and engaging. Shirou and Skyler are the latest additions to the list.

This article provides the players with an overview of a new character and provides a step-by-step guide to obtain it for free in Free Fire.

Shirou Character in Free Fire

Shirou character
Though the character was added a few days back, the players can acquire it from February 27 onwards. The in-game description of the character reads.

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

Ability – Damage Delivered

It is a passive ability that tags the foes within 80m when they hit the players for a duration of six seconds. This tag is visible only to the user. The first shot on the marked enemy deals a 50% additional armor penetration. Meanwhile, there is a cooldown of 35 seconds.

Simultaneously at the highest level, the range and the duration of the tag remain constant. The first shot on the tagged enemy has 100% additional armor penetration, and the cooldown is significantly reduced to 20 seconds.

The players will obtain the upcoming character a login reward on February 27, 2021, i.e., tomorrow. They can follow the steps given below to do the same:

Press the symbol on the screen
Step 1: Open a special Cobra interface by pressing the icon on the screen’s right side.

Tap on the log-in rewards option
Step 2: Select the ‘Login Reward’ option.

Login between February 27th (04:00) and February 28th (03:59) to collect the reward
Step 3: Press the claim button to obtain the character.

Published 26 Feb 2021, 13:08 IST
Garena Free Fire
