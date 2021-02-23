How to play Free Fire on PCs and laptops using emulators: System requirements, download size, and more

Free Fire is a mobile battle royale title developed and published by Garena. The game calls for fast-paced action as it pits the player against 49 other users. The last surviving player wins the match.

Free Fire has garnered immense popularity in the last few years and is currently one of the most downloaded games on the mobile platform. The game is so popular that many players even play it on their PCs and laptops using an emulator.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to play Free Fire on PCs and laptops with the help of an emulator.

How to play Free Fire on PCs and Laptops using emulators

There are many emulators that are available on the market, with Gameloop, BlueStacks, MEmu Player and Nox Player being some of the most popular ones.

Many players prefer to use BlueStacks due to the features that it provides. Some of them are:

Real-time translation.

Smart Controls.

High definition graphics and high FPS.

Script to automate repetitive in-game tasks.

Multi-instance enables users to run multiple applications at once.

Players can follow the steps given below to play Free Fire on PC using BlueStacks.

Step 1: Players should first download and install Bluestacks on their PC/laptop from the official website. The link to the website is given below:

Website: Click here.

Download Bluestacks

Step 2: After the emulator is installed, players have to log in to their Google account.

Search for Free Fire

Step 3: Next, they must open Google Play Store and search for “Free Fire” using the search bar. They should then press the ‘Install’ button.

Click on the Install button.

Step 4: Once the installation process is complete, players can run Free Fire and enjoy playing the game.

Players have to follow similar steps to download and install Free Fire on various other emulators like Nox Player, MEmu Play and more.

BlueStacks system requirements

Minimum system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM

HDD: 5GB Free Disk Space.

You must be an Administrator on your PC.

Recommended system requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD Multi-Core Processor with Single Thread benchmark score > 1000.

Graphics: Intel/Nvidia/ATI, Onboard or Discrete controller with benchmark score >= 750.

Please ensure Virtualization is enabled on your PC/Laptop.

RAM: 8GB or higher

HDD: SSD (or Fusion/Hybrid Drives)

Internet: Broadband connection to access games, accounts and related content.

(Source: BlueStacks.com)

The requirements mentioned above are for the BlueStacks 4 emulator.

(Disclaimer: The performance of the game may vary depending upon the hardware of the users.)

