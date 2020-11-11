OP Vincenzo vs Syblus: Who has the better stats in Free Fire? 

Vincenzo and Syblus are some of the well-known faces in Free Fire. The players run two of the most popular channels, where the users can find interesting content around the fast-paced battle royale title. They play in the Middle East region and are admired by the Free Fire community around the world.

In this article, we compare the stats of the two players in the game.

Also read: Badge 99 vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Vincenzo has taken part in 18817 matches in the squad games and has outdone his foes in 3360 of them, which equates to a win rate of 17.85%. He has racked 68189 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.41.

In the 1706 duo matches, the YouTuber is close to 300 Booyahs, translating to a win percentage of 17.46. He is just a few kills short of 5000 frags and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.55.

Advertisement

Lastly, the player has remained unbeaten on 100 occasions in 1129 solo games, with a win ratio of 8.85%. He has eliminated 2814 foes, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Vincenzo has participated in 443 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged on top in 32 games for a win rate of 7.22%. He has bagged 1357 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Apart from this, the YouTuber hasn’t played any matches.

OP Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Syblus has played a total of 7135 squad matches and has triumphed in 926 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 12.97%. He has killed 16600 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has been featured in 1723 games and has remained unbeaten in 148 of them for a win rate of 8.58%. With 3417 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 1684 solo games and has secured 96 wins, with a win percentage of 5.70%. He has notched 2867 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.81.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Syblus has 225 squad games against his name and has 17 first-place finishes, which translates to a win rate of 7.55%. He has killed 549 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.64.

He has also played a single duo game and has notched one kill in it.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Vincenzo has the edge on both the fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Advertisement

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Vincenzo is yet to play a game in them. Coming to the squad mode, Syblus has a better win rate, while the latter has a higher K/D ratio.

Also read: Badge 99 vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?