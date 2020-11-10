Badge 99 vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive growth in popularity in the last couple of years, thereby paving the way for the rise of online content creation and streaming related to the game.

Badge 99 and Gyan Sujan are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. In this article, we compare their stats in Garena's battle royale sensation.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played a total of 7490 squad games and has triumphed in 1367 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.25%. He also has 19165 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

In the duo mode, he has played 1950 matches and has secured 183 victories, making his win rate 9.38%. He has 4183 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.37.

The YouTuber has also played 1139 solo games and has emerged victorious in 84, maintaining a win rate of 7.37%. He has killed 2812 opponents in this mode at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Badge 99 has played 74 games and has won 14 of them at a win rate of 18.91%. He has 229 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Badge 99 has also played 5 duo games and has secured 2 wins in the mode. With a K/D ratio of 5.00, he has 15 kills to his name.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has registered 5919 victories in 16097 squad matches, making his win rate 36.77%. He has 53747 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 5.28.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1994 matches and has secured 451 wins, translating to a win rate of 22.61%. He has also notched up 5212 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Gyan Sujan has also played 1276 solo matches and has 153 victories to his name, making his win rate 11.99%. In the process, he has 2183 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has played 208 squad games in the current season and has emerged victorious in 67 of them, with a win rate of 32.21%. He has accumulated 946 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 6.71.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Badge 99 and Gyan Sujan have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Gyan Sujan has relatively better figures in both the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, Badge 99 has maintained a higher K/D ratio while Gyan Sujan has a better win rate.

The YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes cannot be compared as Gyan Sujan is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Gyan Sujan has a better K/D ratio and win rate than Badge 99.

