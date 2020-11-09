SK Sabir Boss vs Tonde Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

Content creation and streaming in Free Fire is on the rise, and several YouTubers have become quite prevalent amongst the community. SK Sabir Boss and Tonde Gamer are two such prominent Free Fire YouTubers, renowned for their aggressive play style.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 25477 squad games and has stood victorious in 8465 of them, translating to a win ratio of 33.22%. With a K/D ratio of 5.32, he has 90497 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2867 matches and has ended up winning 596 at a win rate of 20.78%. He has killed 7790 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

While in the solo mode, he has played 1575 games and has bagged 141 wins for a win percentage of 8.95%. He has 3209 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 342 games and has managed to stay unbeaten in 107 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 31.28%. In the process, he has 1051 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.47.

He has also played a single solo and two duo matches.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

Tonde Gamer has played a total of 12763 squad games and has triumphed in 5113 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 40.06%. He has accumulated 47375 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.19.

In the duo mode, he has played 6227 and has 1281 Booyahs, having a win ratio of 20.57%. With 23531 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Lastly, the content creator has played 3065 solo games and has 252 wins with a win rate of 8.22%. He has notched up 6094 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Ranked stats

In the on-going season, Tonde Gamer has featured in 231 squad games and has bettered his foes in 57 of them, equating to a win ratio of 24.67%. He has 765 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.40.

He has played 66 duo games and has 8 first-place finishes for a win rate of 12.12%. He has registered 188 kills, having a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Coming to the solo mode, he has played 81 games and has won 4 of them, upholding a win percentage of 4.93%. He has racked 189 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 2.45.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is relatively better in the solo mode.

At the same time, Tonde Gamer has the edge in the squad mode. Coming to the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has maintained a better win rate, while Tonde Gamer has a better K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes, as SK Sabir Boss has played only a few games in them. Lastly, in the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss is ahead in both the fronts – K/D ratio, win rate.

