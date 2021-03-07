3 reasons why Chrono is an overpowered character in Free Fire

Characters in Free Fire are among the essential parts of the game, courtesy of their unique abilities/skills that help them fend off against their foes.

In December, Free Fire announced their most significant collaboration with Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. A character based on the athlete called Chrono was added to Garena's battle royale sensation.

Chrono has since become one of the most attractive options amongst the players due to its incredible ability. This article lists a few of the reasons why the ability is considered overpowered in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: Consequences of using Diamond Generator Tools and other 3rd party apps in Free Fire

Chrono character in Free Fire.

Chrono character in the game

Description: "Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe."

Ability – Time Turner

Advertisement

Reasons why it may be considered as overpowered in Free Fire

#1 Ability

Upon its activation, it creates a force field that blocks 600 damages from opponents at the base level. In contrast, the players from within can fire on their foes. At the same time, the movement speed is enhanced by 15%. During the skill activation, allies inside the field receive a 10% increase in their speed. All these effects last for 4 seconds, and its cooldown is 50 seconds.

With the increase in the level of the character, the ability enhances. Meanwhile, at the maximum level, the user's movement speed rises by 30%, and that of the teammates increases by 15%. The duration of the effects increases to 9, and the cooldown reduces to 40 seconds.

#2 Positional advantage

Advertisement

(Image via Badge 99 / YouTube)

The players effortlessly take advantage of the shield. They can use it while rushing on the foes in the compounds or taking control of an area. Time-Turner can be used in the absence of the gloo wall for temporary cover.

The buffed speed of movement also enables players to outmaneuver their foes.

Read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021?

#3 Unmatched and difficult to counter

(Image via Badge 99 / YouTube)

Though other options like Alok, K, and Jota are quite excellent, none of them have the ability to counter it or match Chrono. Time Tuner buffs the movement speed by 30%, at the highest level unrivaled by any character. The next option is Joseph that boosts 20% sprinting speed on taking damage.

Countering Chrono's move is quite difficult for the players because there is a shield protecting Chrono's entire team from the enemy.

Advertisement

Also Read: Free Fire redeem code for today (March 7th): Another code for free Phantom Weapon Loot Crate