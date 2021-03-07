Free Fire redeem code for today (March 7th): Another code for free Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Free Fire players often look out for the redeem code as it is one of the best ways to get the numerous items in the game for free. They require the least effort and, once claimed successfully, can provide various rewards, including gun crates, emotes, skins, and more.

This article provides users with a redeem code for 2x Phantom Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem code for today (March 7th)

2x Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: S7EA7G2UCW94

Rewards: 2x Phantom Weapon Loot Crate

Note: This code can only be used by users playing on the SG server. Hence, other players will not be able to redeem it to collect the rewards. They will face an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region” when they try to use it.

Using redeem codes in Free Fire

It is quite simple and straightforward to use the codes in Free Fire. They can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: First, visit the Free Fire rewards redemption site. Users can use the link provided below.

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here

Log in using any of the available methods

Step 2: Next, the players have to log in to the website. The available means include Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Guest account users cannot use this code. They may consider linking/binding their account with any of those mentioned above.

Step 3: They have to paste the redeem code in the text field and click on the confirm button. A pop-up will appear informing them whether the redemption was successful or not.

The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail section

Step 4: They will receive the game's rewards within 24-hours and be collected from the mail section.

Suppose the player is facing an error while using the code. It means that the code has been exhausted and cannot be claimed further. They cannot get around this error, and all that the users can do is wait for the new codes to be released.

