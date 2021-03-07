Free Fire offers a massive collection of in-game cosmetic items that have become an integral component of the Battle Royale title. The temptation of these visually appealing items is quite difficult to resist as they desire to obtain them at any cost.

These enticing items sometimes mislead innocent players into using illicit tools like diamond generators and other third-party tools that allegedly provide skins.

This article makes users aware of the consequences of using diamond generators and third-party applications.

Consequences of using Diamond Generator Tools and other 3rd party apps in Free Fire

One such illegal tool

Diamond generators in Free Fire are tools that supposedly provide players with unlimited diamonds for free. But it is evident that these tools are fake and will not work under any circumstances since diamonds are stored on the server, and the only legitimate way to acquire the currency is by purchasing them.

Some of these websites/tools require players to enter their account details that often lead to an account's termination.

The use of any third-party applications is strictly prohibited by Garena and is deemed as cheating.

A snippet from the Free Fire Anti-hack FAQ

Garena defines cheating as,

“Using any unauthorized third party programs which are not released by Garena, Modifying of the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non existent on the official game.”

At the same time, the company defines the use of third-party applications as,

“Softwares attempt to decompile, reverse engineer, disassemble or hack the Services (or any portion thereof), or to defeat or overcome any encryption technology or security measures implemented by Garena with respect to the Services and/or data transmitted, processed or stored by Garena.”

Garena has a zero-tolerance policy against any form of cheating. The use of diamond generators and third-party tools falls under the category of cheating. Hence its usage is illegal and not allowed. Players should never use them as they will be penalized appropriately for their use in the form of a permanent ban.

