Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots and faster movements in May 2021: Step-by-step guide

Free Fire has become a household name in the mobile Battle Royale community and the game's popularity has ensured its nomination in the Esports Awards 2021 'Game of the Year' category.

With more players joining the game, several newbies are yet to fully earn the gameplay mechanics. Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in improving players' aim.

Beginners often get confused about the sensitivity and mess up their gameplay. This article shares a detailed guide about the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire that will help players to have more accurate headshots and have a faster movement speed on the ground.

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are specially for beginners. The sensitivity recommended is lower than usual because players need to get their hands on the new settings first. Also, the sensitivity varies from device to device. Hence, small tweaks might be necessary.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

A detailed guide on the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire

The settings given below will increase the camera movement speed and will help players make more accurate headshots.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for accurate headshots and faster movement speed

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 85

4X Scope: 70

AWM Scope: 60

Free Look: 68

Players may follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Tap the "Settings" icon in the top-right corner of the menu screen.

Step 2: A new menu tab will appear where players need to click on the "Sensitivity" tab.

Step 3: Apply the settings discussed above.

Important tips to find out the best sensitivity settings

Practicing on the training grounds is necessary to adapt to the new sensitivities. The primary aim of every player should be to reduce the recoil of a weapon to a bare minimum. To do so, they must keep tweaking their sensitivities till they find their personal sweet spot.

It is important to note that "General Sensitivity" should always remain the highest of all other sensitivity options. It monitors the majority of camera movements. It also influences recoil reduction and quicker reflexes.

Several weapon attachments like foregrips and muzzles should not be ignored as they also play a big part in controlling the recoil of a weapon. Hence, if attached, they can aid players in having more accurate headshots.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Xayne in Free Fire: Abilities of the two characters compared