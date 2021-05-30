5 best legendary gun skins in Free Fire as of May 2021

Weapon skins in Free Fire are of great importance, and they make a huge impact on the gameplay. Unlike other Battle Royale titles, weapon skins in Free Fire aid in buffing weapon stats other than just increasing their aesthetic value.

Garena Free Fire is one of those games where strong map awareness is required to win matches along with the correct guns to emerge triumphant. With proper guns, gun skins are also required for a better tactical approach.

Legendary gun skins have great potential to increase weapon stats. This article looks into some of the best Free Fire legendary gun skins as of May 2021.

What are the best legendary Free Fire guns skins in May 2021?

#5 - Duke Swallowtail (AWM)

Duke Swallowtail (AWM) skin in Free Fire

The Duke Swallowtail AWM skin is perhaps the most appealing for a gun. This weapon is decorated with a butterfly fluttering its wings on the pistol. The gun is red in color with a pink aura that floats around it.

The skin increases the firing speed and magazine capacity of AWM. However, it reduces its reloading speed.

#4 - Megalodon Alpha (Scar)

The Megalodon Alpha is an Evo gun skin that can be upgraded up to level seven. It boosts Scar's damage rate and doubles the fire rate. However, it reduces the weapon's reloading speed.

#3 - Unicorn's Rage (Golden Era) (AK)

The Unicorn's Rage AK skin in Free Fire

AK is renowned for its high damage rate. After equipping the Unicorn's Rage skin, the damage rate will further increase along with its accuracy. The only disadvantage is that it decreases the weapon's magazine capacity. However, the increased accuracy compensates for the shorter magazine capacity.

#2 - Apocalyptic Red (M1014)

The Apocalyptic Red comes with an on-display animation for the M1014. It has an overall red-colored appearance with a golden aura emerging from its barrel. The skin doubles the fire rate of M1014, increases its reloading speed but decreases the magazine capacity.

#1 - Blue Flame Draco (AK)

The Blue Flame Draco skin in Free Fire

The Blue Flame Draco AK skin is an Evo skin that includes features like hit, kill, firing effect, kill announcement, exclusive emote, etc.

The skin was previously available in the Faded Wheel portion of Free Fire. However, today, it is very rare to find amongst Free Fire players.

Disclaimer: These legendary gun skins list solely reflects the author's individual opinion. Reader's opinion may vary.