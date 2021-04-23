5 rarest Free Fire gun skins in April 2021

Free Fire gun skins not only make a weapon more attractive but also enhance its stats in the game. Most of these skins can be acquired using diamonds.

This article takes a look at the rarest gun skins in Free Fire as of April 2021.

What are the rarest gun skins in Free Fire as of April 2021?

#5 - Violet Terror (M1014)

Violet Skin in Free Fire

Violet Terror is a rare skin for the Shotgun M1014.

This skin increases the M1014's rate of fire. It also increases the damage rate of the weapon while crouching (Level 1).

#4 - Tropical Parrot (M1887)

Tropical Parrot skin in Free Fire

The Tropical Parrot is a legendary skin that a lot of players do not have in their inventory.

This skin increases the M1887's damage rate and accuracy but reduces its range.

#3 - Blue Flame Draco (AK)

Blue Flame Draco skin in Free Fire

The Blue Flame Draco AK skin is an Evo gun skin that can be upgraded to certain levels. The skin can be upgraded up to level seven. It was once available in the Faded Wheel section of Free Fire.

As the skin costs a lot of diamonds, many players do not own it.

#2 - Ultimate Titan (Scar)

The Ultimate Titan skin is one of the best Scar skins of all time.

This skin increases the damage rate of the Scar and doubles its fire rate. However, it also decreases the weapon's magazine capacity.

#1 - Griffin's Fury (M4A1)

Griffin's Fury is also a legendary skin that is super rare. It increases the range of the M4A1 and doubles its fire rate. However, it also reduces the reload speed of the weapon.

Disclaimer: The rarity of these skins is listed according to widespread speculation and discussion in the Free Fire community. The skins listed here may or may not be rare for all players.

