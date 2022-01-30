×
Create
Notifications

Enigma Gaming takes down defending champions Global Esports in Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1, qualifies to Main Event 

Enigma Gaming beats the defending winners Global Esports (Image via Enigma Gaming/ Instagram)
Enigma Gaming beats the defending winners Global Esports (Image via Enigma Gaming/ Instagram)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 30, 2022 10:49 PM IST
Feature

Enigma Gaming (EG) defeated the defending champions of Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC), Global Esports (GE) in 2022's India Qualifiers 1.

EG was successful in beating Velocity Gaming (VLT) in the semi-finals, and now the squad has taken down the winner of VCC 2021 in the India Qualifiers 1 this year. The team ended up in fourth position last year, but the new roster seems to be dominating the Indian Valorant esports scene.

Well Played @enigmagamingindia, We have our Winners for #VCC2022 India Qualifiers 1 🏆🏆taking the series from @globalesportsin! 💪Final Score 3-1 to @enigmagamingindia 👑Join us tomorrow for the #VCC2022 PK & AF Qualifiers👉 Stay tuned for more updates#trialbyfire https://t.co/KNo0JnHSTc

Enigma becomes the first team to qualify for the VCC 2022 Main Event. Whereas Global Esports ended up in the second position, and thus qualifying for the VCC Wildcard Qualifier. Yet, GE also has another chance in the India Qualifier 2, where they would meet rivals Velocity Gaming.

Enigma Gaming dominate Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022, defeat Global Esports in the India Qualifiers 1 Grand Finals

The final match between Enigma Gaming and Global Esports in VCC 2022 India Qualifiers 1 was held in a best-of-five series format. The match started off in Global Esports' favor, winning the first map at a 13-5 scoreline. GE dominated Ascent, but the tables turned when Enigma Gaming won three consecutive maps, i.e., Bind, Haven, and Icebox.

The EG players were successful in making the defending champions vulnerable at crucial moments, ending the series at a 1-4 scoreline.

Ascent was GE's map pick, which they started strongly and defeated Enigma by 13-5 points. However, the match didn't go in their favor from the second map, Bind, which was chosen by EG. They lost the second map with a massive score difference of 4-13. Later, in the third map, Haven, which was picked by Global Esports, was also heavily dominated by Enigma players.

The fourth map, Icebox, was crucial for both teams. Enigma Gaming initially led the scores and gave tough competition to the defending winners. Even though GE later tried to make a comeback in the Icebox, getting the score close to 10-12. But Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar took the last round out with a clutch.

#VCC2022 India Qualifier update : Bo5 series tied 1-1Enigma Gaming closing the map in FLAWLESS fashion! 💪MAP 3 Haven Red circle LIVE NOW 🔗Hindi - youtu.be/evmRWwsswx8🔗 EN - youtu.be/W9YJqP7WY5g#VCCudpate #VCC2022 https://t.co/AFKrTZNVUz

Enigma's new coach, Lukas "yb" Gröning, with Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose as their IGL, and Rawfiul-Excali's duelist duo, has led the team to dominate the entire tournament. This made rounds difficult for Global Esports, who represented the South Asian region in Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 APAQ Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ), to win.

EG's performance has surprised many Indian Valorant fans, and the team will likely savor their win against the top Indian Valorant squad for a long time. It's heartening to see the South Asia esports scene developing with new competitive standards and rivalries.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Global Esports will now have another opportunity in India Qualifiers 2 to make it to the Main Event, or GE will have to hope for a win at the Wildcard Qualifiers.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी