Enigma Gaming takes down defending champions Global Esports in Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1, qualifies to Main Event 

Enigma Gaming (EG) defeated the defending champions of Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC), Global Esports (GE) in 2022's India Qualifiers 1.

EG was successful in beating Velocity Gaming (VLT) in the semi-finals, and now the squad has taken down the winner of VCC 2021 in the India Qualifiers 1 this year. The team ended up in fourth position last year, but the new roster seems to be dominating the Indian Valorant esports scene.

Enigma becomes the first team to qualify for the VCC 2022 Main Event. Whereas Global Esports ended up in the second position, and thus qualifying for the VCC Wildcard Qualifier. Yet, GE also has another chance in the India Qualifier 2, where they would meet rivals Velocity Gaming.

Enigma Gaming dominate Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022, defeat Global Esports in the India Qualifiers 1 Grand Finals

The final match between Enigma Gaming and Global Esports in VCC 2022 India Qualifiers 1 was held in a best-of-five series format. The match started off in Global Esports' favor, winning the first map at a 13-5 scoreline. GE dominated Ascent, but the tables turned when Enigma Gaming won three consecutive maps, i.e., Bind, Haven, and Icebox.

The EG players were successful in making the defending champions vulnerable at crucial moments, ending the series at a 1-4 scoreline.

Ascent was GE's map pick, which they started strongly and defeated Enigma by 13-5 points. However, the match didn't go in their favor from the second map, Bind, which was chosen by EG. They lost the second map with a massive score difference of 4-13. Later, in the third map, Haven, which was picked by Global Esports, was also heavily dominated by Enigma players.

The fourth map, Icebox, was crucial for both teams. Enigma Gaming initially led the scores and gave tough competition to the defending winners. Even though GE later tried to make a comeback in the Icebox, getting the score close to 10-12. But Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar took the last round out with a clutch.

Enigma's new coach, Lukas "yb" Gröning, with Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose as their IGL, and Rawfiul-Excali's duelist duo, has led the team to dominate the entire tournament. This made rounds difficult for Global Esports, who represented the South Asian region in Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 APAQ Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ), to win.

EG's performance has surprised many Indian Valorant fans, and the team will likely savor their win against the top Indian Valorant squad for a long time. It's heartening to see the South Asia esports scene developing with new competitive standards and rivalries.

Global Esports will now have another opportunity in India Qualifiers 2 to make it to the Main Event, or GE will have to hope for a win at the Wildcard Qualifiers.

Edited by R. Elahi