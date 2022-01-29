Velocity Gaming is out of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 after losing against Enigma Gaming in the semi-final

Velocity Gaming was knocked out of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1 after losing to Enigma Gaming in the second-semifinal.

The runners-up of the VCC 2021 were defeated by a 2-0 margin, and Enigma Gaming joined Global Esports in the Grand-finals of the India Qualifiers 1. Fans witnessed a thrilling encounter as Enigma Gaming pulled off an excellent comeback to seal the series in their favor.

Velocity Gaming can try their luck again in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2

Velocity Gaming (VLT) faced Enigma Gaming (EG) in the second semi-final of the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 1. VLT has had a struggling start to the competition after a hard-fought victory in the quarter-final against Reckoning Esports last night.

The star-studded team was vulnerable at times. However, they somehow won the match and secured their place in the semi-final.

Whereas, EG eased past T69 in the quarter-final and secured a dominating victory with a 2-0 scoreline. EG's performance in the quarter-final raised their confidence ahead of the semi-final against VLT.

The first match of the best-of-three semi-final was played on Icebox, which was picked by Velocity Gaming. However, Enigma Gaming surprised VLT on their own map choice and always remained in the driving seat throughout the match.

The double duelist composition of Enigma Gaming with Excali on Reyna and Rawfiul on Jett kept themselves in a helpful position from the start of the game. EG took the lead in the series by winning the first map with a 13-7 scoreline before going into the second map on Bind.

Bind was picked up by Enigma Gaming. However, after losing the first map, Velocity Gaming looked very strong on Bind from the start and ended the first half with a 9-3 scoreline.

However, Enigma Gaming found their momentum back in the second half and pulled off a thrilling comeback to win the game with a 13-11 scoreline. The individual brilliance of all the members of Enigma Gaming in the defending half confirms the comeback for them against VLT.

With this win, Enigma Gaming joins Global Esports in the Grand-final and will compete against them to secure their slot in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event. Meanwhile Velocity Gaming will have to try their luck in the India Qualifier 2 to qualify for the same.

