5 teams to look out in the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 India Qualifiers 1

Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2022 will commence today with India Qualifiers 1. All Valorant teams in the country will try their luck to secure their spot in the main event.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will be the qualifying event for South Asian teams in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split-1 Playoffs. The top two teams of VCC 2022 will compete against the top teams of SEA to secure their slot in the VCT Split-1 Masters this April.

Teams who can dominate the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 India Qualifiers 1

As this is the first official event of the year, with an opportunity to represent their country on the global stage, teams and players are ready to deliver their best in VCC 2022. However, here are some teams who can dominate the India Qualifiers 1:

1) Global Esports

The defending champions are ready to retain their throne in VCC 2022. Global Esports had an excellent first season of the Valorant Conquerors Championship. They defeated Velocity Gaming in the grand-finals and represented the region in the Valorant Champions tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier last year.

Their exciting performance in the competition caught the eye of many globally.

This time, Global Esports will try to do the same. Having players like Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar and Abhiroop "Lightningfast" Choudhary on the team, backed by Bhavin "Hellranger" Kotwani, Global Esports is surely a favorite in the tournament.

2) Velocity Gaming

The arch rival of Global Esports finished second last year and lost the opportunity to represent the region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. This time, however, they're ready to snatch the crown.

Velocity Gaming added Debanjan "Deathmaker" Das to their Valorant roster after VCC 2021. With players like Deathmaker in the team along with the experience of Anuj "Amaterasu" Sharma and Tejas "Rite2Ace" Sawant, Velocity Gaming has a fair chance of winning the tournament.

3) Enigma Gaming

After a decent performance in last year’s Valorant Conquerors Championship, Enigma Gaming has rejuvenated itself after several roster shuffles. Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose, Tejas "Rexy" Koitan, and Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar joined the squad and became one of the strongest teams in the region.

A few days back, Enigma Gaming signed Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar to add some firepower to their squad. With this line-up, Enigma Gaming can defeat any opponent with ease.

4) Tryouts

Tryouts is a completely new team, featuring three former Team XO players: Prabhdeep "Ghost" Bhatia, Shailesh "Blackhawk" Dalvi and Saaransh "Whimp" Dang, alongside two former S8UL Esports members: Rishabh "Ezzy" Gupta and Sameer "Godvexy" Sharma.

Stay tuned for the next big announcement Playing vcc 1 alongside ezzy, whimp, vexy and blackhawkStay tuned for the next big announcement Playing vcc 1 alongside ezzy, whimp, vexy and blackhawk Stay tuned for the next big announcement 👀

These players come with a fair experience from VCC 2021. The team can be a surprise factor in the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022.

5) Reckoning Esports

Reckoning Esports recently signed their former Weird Esports Valorant roster for the upcoming VCC 2022. Within a month of the acquisition, the team has performed extremely well in the domestic circuit.

Young talents like Jay "Badlove" Patil and Karan "SmokeA" Sharma in the team, backed by Atharv "Rio" Ahire's experience, make the team formidable. Reckoning Esports can be the dark horse of the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1.

