Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022: Registration, format, where to watch, and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 starts later this month, where all South Asian Valorant teams will compete for their slots in the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split 1 Playoff. The best APAC Split 1 Playoff teams will represent the region in the VCT 2022 Masters Split 1 next April.

However, Nodwin Gaming recently revealed the format and schedule for the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022. The registration process for the tournament has already begun.

All teams from South Asia will compete for a massive prize pool of $30,000, including a reward of $1,500 for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will start on January 22

Conquerors Championship was first introduced in June last year and Global Esports became the champions of the first edition and represented the region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. After their exciting APAC LCQ, Riot promised to bring in more opportunities for the South Asian region in 2022.

Riot is ready to start with VCC 2022 in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming to keep its promise. The registration process for the tournament has already begun. Teams can visit this link to register themselves for the tournament. The organizers also revealed the format and schedule of the tournament as well.

Format

A total of eight teams will qualify for the main event after seven different qualifiers. Here are the details of the online qualifiers:

India - 2 Qualifiers, 2 Slots

Pakistan & Afghanistan - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

Sri Lanka & Maldives - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

Bangladesh - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

Nepal & Bhutan - 1 Qualifier, 1 Slot

Wildcard - 1 Qualifier, 2 Slots

These eight teams will qualify for the Playoffs. From there, only four will be eligible for the Grand-final event. The top two teams in the VCC 2022 will represent the South Asian region in the APAC Split 1 Playoffs.

Schedule

The tournament will start on January 22 and will continue till February 27. Here is the complete schedule for VCC 2022.

January 22 to February 13, 2022 — Qualifiers

February 18 to 20, 2022 — Playoffs

February 25 to 27, 2022 — Grand finals

The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will go live on Nodwin Gaming's YouTube Channels.

