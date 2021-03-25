How to forfeit in Valorant: A step-by-step guide for beginners 

Surrendering in Valorant wasn’t possible until a few months ago.

Not all matches of a game can be fun and enjoyable, as some of them may feel like a burden or inconvenience for a certain group of players. Taking such problems into account, Riot finally decided to introduce the surrender option to the game.

Riot has been tirelessly working on building a player-friendly ecosystem in the Valorant community. With numerous strict chat rules, to immediate bans for toxic players, they have tried their best to keep the game as clean as possible for those who wish to enjoy the title.

But sometimes, there comes a match or two when there’s a hacker in the game or the players in one’s team keep going AFK. Such matches bear no fruition or enjoyment for anybody who wishes to play the game. At this point, forfeiting a game is the best possible escape route for the players involved.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to forfeiting a game of Valorant.

Forfeiting a match of Valorant

There are several factors that must be taken into account when forfeiting a match..

For someone who doesn’t know how to forfeit a game, it gets really tiresome and they slowly lose interest in the game itself. So, here are the steps on how to forfeit a game,

Make sure that the chat option is enabled in the setting

Open chat by pressing Enter

Type any of these commands in the chatbox

/surrender

/forfeit

/ ff

/concede

Even though it is a much-needed feature in Valorant, Riot made sure it’s not abused in any way by putting an important clause to it. Once the command is written, it initiates a surrender vote which requires a majority vote to pass. Unless most of the players in the team think that it is hopeless to play the game and choose yes, the game will not be conceded.

However, there are two more rules to be followed here,

There are only two surrender votes available for a team, once per half. Wasting it on dubious reasons will put the team in a very bad spot in case they really need to surrender. The surrender vote cannot be called before at least eight rounds have already passed, which makes a lot of sense since nobody would want to forfeit at the opening phase of the game.

With all these clauses attached to the surrender option, it is clear that Riot only wants a player to choose forfeiting as the last resort in a match of Valorant. It is not recommended to leave a game mid-way, but with the increase in the number of AFKers and hackers, players can do nothing but forfeit.