Valorant: How to ‘ff’ when the game seems unwinnable?

Riot has added the 'Early Surrender' feature to Valorant from patch 1.02.

You can only ask for a surrender vote after 8 rounds have been played, and every member need to vote yes for it to pass.

Image Credits: Riot Games

With the latest patch updates of 1.02, the Valorant developers have finally introduced the ‘Early Surrender’ feature. The players were asking for this feature since the release of the game’s closed beta.

Before the patch hit the live servers, players had to play all the rounds till one team reached a 13-round win, even if one squad had one or more than one disconnected players.

But now, players will be able to opt-in for an ‘Early Surrender,’ and forfeit/ ff the rest of the rounds. However, for the game to be over, a surrender vote will be taken, and only if all of the players vote with a ‘Yes’ will the match be over.

If the surrender vote is passed then the remaining rounds will be awarded as a victory to the opposing team.

However, that being said, the early surrender cannot be started if 8-rounds have not elapsed in the game. So win or lose, you will have to battle out 8-rounds at least before your team is eligible for an early surrender vote to start.

How to start the surrender voting in Valorant?

Image credits: Caffeinatedgamer

Here are three simple steps with which you can get an ‘Early Surrender’ going in your Valorant game:

1. Bring up the chat

To start the voting process in Valorant, you will need to bring up the chatbox by pressing ‘Enter’. It’s the same key that you use when you want to flame the rest of your teammates.

2. Typing ‘/ff’

To get the votes going, you will need to type in “/ff”, “/forfeit”, "concede”, or “surrender” in the chatbox, but remember to not use the quotation marks.

3. Your squad needs to reply with ‘Yes’

Once you start the voting process, there will be a box on the left-hand side of the hud. It will prompt your teammates to either reply with a ‘/Yes’ or a ‘/No’ or by pressing the F5 or the F6 key depending on their decision.

Everyone on your team needs to approve of the surrender for it to be passed and the Valorant match to be over. One single ‘/No’ will once again stall the game, till one team reaches 13 wins.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Valorant will only allow one surrender vote per half. The developers put this check-in place so that players don’t constantly abuse the surrender feature.