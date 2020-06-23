Valorant Patch notes 1.02 update: Viper Buffs, New Competitive Mode, Map changes, and new Early Surrender Option

Viper is getting a buff in Valorant 1.02, which will allow her to be a much stronger solo queue pick than what she was.

The competitive mode will finally be live, along with an early surrender option.

Valorant’s latest patch notes are and it seems that the new changes coming in tomorrow will be huge.

From Viper buffs, to the availability of the Competitive Mode, patch 1.02 will be shaking things up in Valorant a lot.

The Map changes will be bringing new obstacles in some common camping sites, to either negate or add onto the camping potential of these spots.

Early surrender option will be available as well, so that you do not have to grind through games where some of your team members are missing.

We have compiled some of the major changes coming to the patch. But for a more detailed view as to why Riot made the changes that they did, here are the official Valorant 1.02 patch notes.

The changes to look out for.

Agent Changes in Valorant:

VIPER:

Toxic Screen now burns through walls, placing emitters at all valid locations (e.g., the ground) over its length

Snake Bite, taking damage will make a player fragile for a short time

Fragile is a debuff that increases damage taken

Note: the total damage is unchanged (the damage is lowered, but fragile increases it - it all evens out)

Poison Orb activation cooldown increased :: .5s >>> 6s

JETT:

Blade Storm now refreshes when used to kill Phoenix during Run It Back.

REYNA:

Soul Orbs are now spawned when Reyna kills Phoenix during Run It Back.

CYPHER:

Fixed an issue where Spycam blocked Spike defusal

Fixed an issue where players could place a Cyber Cage on a Trapwire

Added prevention for Spycam going through teleporter doors on Bind when placed on the frame from the outside

SMOKE TUNING:

Adjusted tuning around screen effects when exiting and entering smokes

Decreased blind “falloff” value

Decreased nearsighted intensity

Weapon Changes in Valorant:

Bucky (right-click):

Crouch-walking accuracy: 3.45 >>> 4.1

Walk accuracy 6.4 >>> 4.4

Run Accuracy 3.5 >>> 6.4

Competitive Mode in Valorant Added:

Competitive Mode will be made available during this patch, changes since closed beta:

Updated rank iconography.

New name for top rank: Radiant

Expanded skill disparity range for playing with friends in rank placements

Map Changes in Valorant: Numerous Location Adjustments.

Clearing corners will now be easier in certain areas of all maps.

Haven:

Garage Doors

Entrance to C Long on Attacker Side

Cover in A Lobby restructured to open up the space which allows for additional sight lines and traversal options

C Link

A Link

The Entrance to A Sewer and the bottom of A Sewer

Ascent:

Defender spawn entrance

Attacker side of A Main (Including a self-boost to gain an additional angle to peek A Main as an attacker)

Garden entrance

Bind:

A Bath entrance

B Teleporter Exit and B Window entrance

Split:

Defender Spawn

HUD & UI changes in Valorant:

All main sections views now have a “back” button in the upper left to return to the Home view (pressing Escape is also supported)

All details views (gun details, players cards, match details, etc.) have been converted to use the same back button in the upper left instead of a close button in the upper right

Small popup dialogs still use the close button in the upper right where appropriate

Slide-out options menu removed from the logo button in upper left

New options button added to upper right, which opens the menu with Settings, Support, About, Leave Match, and Exit to Desktop buttons

Circle progress elements for Battlepass and active contract removed from navigation; missions element remains throughout the experience

Navigation reordered to accommodate the changes

Exit to desktop flow converted to a single button with a popup that allows a player to exit or sign out and exit.

Note that the Leave Match button is now displayed all the time, but will be locked in cases where leaving a match is not allowed. Previously the button was missing completely when leaving was not allowed, which looked like a bug rather than a restriction.

Added a setting that allows players to always display the inventory in the lower right of the HUD

Added a new HUD element that tells you when you haven't been spawned in due to being AFK

Battlepass Changes:

Added Battlepass text button in the nav to make it easier to find

Added small progress bar below text that shows progress for current level of the pass

Hovering Battlepass in the nav shows a “peek” flyout of upcoming pass rewards

Clicking either goes to a new Battlepass section

Changes in Contract and Agent Selection:

Moved Agents section out from under Collection to make it easier to find and to provide a home for contract progress in the nav

Added small progress bar below text that shows progress for current level of the active contract

Hovering Agents in the nav shows a “peek” of upcoming contract rewards

Clicking Agents goes to the Agents section, and clicking the contract flyout navigates to Agents and opens the associated contract details

Removed secondary navigation from Collection view since Agents no longer lives there and the navigation is no longer needed

Quality of life changes:

An Early Surrender option has been added. You can now opt to surrender out of a match ahead of the match’s completion if you do not want to continue playing.

You can call an early surrender vote by typing: “/ff” “forfeit” “concede” or “surrender”

An early surrender vote requires all present players on the surrendering team to vote ‘yes’ to pass

You can vote via “/yes” or “/no” along with the settings F5 and F6 (defaults)

Each team can only call a vote once per half

Early surrender votes cannot be called before reaching round 8.

Once a vote is called the vote option will be queued to vote on for the next round, or if you call the vote early enough in the buy phase you can vote immediately.

The winning team gets round win credit for every round necessary to bring them up to the victory condition (13 rounds). The surrendering team will get loss credit for every round necessary to bring them up to 13 rounds

Added a setting that to allow players to permanently mute text from enemy players

Tagging Updates in 1.02:

(slowdown effect when hit by enemy fire)

Effect of tagging on movement speed reduced:

Tagging Movement Speed Reduction (Standard) 80% >> 70%

Tagging Movement Speed Reduction (Wall Penetration) 35% >> 25%

Increased the time it takes to reach desired slow amount when tagged by 100%

Spike Rush Updates.

New Orb Type - Tracer Orb

Team-wide buff that grants 2x wall penetration and reveals enemies for .75s when they are hit

Duration: Entire round

Speed Boost changed to Combat Stim

Movement speed and durations unchanged

Reload time decreased by 30%

Weapon draw time decreased by 30%

Spread recovery time decreased by 30%

Rate of Fire increased by 30%

Jump force increased by 25%

Plague Orb now shares a pool with Paranoia Orb

Only one of these will be chosen per game

Only one Plague Orb can spawn per round

Health reduction decreased from 90 to 50

Deception Orb now shares a pool with Plague Orb

Only one of these will be chosen per game

Only one Deception Orb can spawn per round

Duration decreased from 10s to 8s (now matches Plague Orb)

Tunnel vision decreased by 20% (meaning you see more on your screen)

Practice Mode Updates:

Reyna: Killing practice bots now properly spawns Soul Orbs

Jett: Killing practice bots now properly refreshes Blade Storm

Performance Boosts:.

Optimized a worst case performance scenario that occurred when multiple players are moving close to one another.

Optimized multi-kill streak banners.

Optimized player health bars

Optimized creation of pings (z-ping, ping wheel, when an ally dies, etc)

Optimized Spawn Barrier audio causing periodic framerate dips.

[1.01 Hotfix] Resolved an issue that was causing low memory systems with slow HDDs to perform especially poorly.

BUG FIXES in Valorant:

Levels 2-7 for the Sovereign Ghost skin are now fixed and unlockable

Fixed Toggle Walk, you can once again use this setting

Fixed the Return from AFK message only displaying the name of the last player to rejoin

Fixed an issue where the defuse bar would duplicate

Fixed several localization strings and text overlaps

Fixed several crashes

Fixed a bug where the Spike could automatically plant when you walked onto a plant site while it was in your inventory

Fixed a bug where the Spike would float in the air if it had been placed on a Sage wall

Fixed a bug where the dropped Spike's model could be invisible to defenders on while it was on the ground

Fixed a bug where gun buddies were squished on the Arsenal page

Fixed a bug where trying to open the Character Select UI while the megamap in the Shooting Range would result in a deadlock

Improved GPU performance of most out of game menu screens

Fixed a bug where sometimes players got stuck on the transition into game and never successfully transitioned into game

Fixed a bug where the spread on the Bucky's alt fire was higher when walking than was when running or standing still

Fixed a bug where dead players could appear standing when you reconnect to a match

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck grabbing orbs

Fixed a bug where enemy players would appear on the minimap while watching the Spike, once your team was dead