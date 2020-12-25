Valorant devs want to bring changes to the surrender system, but not anytime soon

According to the latest Q&A released by the developers, Valorant could witness a change to the surrender system in the game, however, not anytime soon.

The official release also confirms that the prime focus for the developers at the moment are the issues regarding smurfs and AFK players griefing matches in Valorant.

However, the developers also do intend to work on the surrender system and make it a better experience for players, just not at the moment. The official report states,

"While we don't see an issue outright with getting a sort of buffer between votes rather than just the one-and-done, we're going to be frank and say this is not at the top of our to-do list for now. We'll review and see if this makes sense, but no promises just yet."

Here's everything than fans need to know about current scenario of surrendering a match of Valorant and why it isn't always the most efficient system.

Valorant's surrender system and why it could possibly require changes

The contemporary surrender system in Valorant allows players to initiate one surrender vote in each half of a match. However, if a surrender vote is initiated in the thirteenth round which gets turned down and then a player disconnects, the rest of the players are forced to complete the rest of the match at a disadvantage.

Nevertheless, the developers behind Valorant at Riot Games have been known for listening to the cries of the community in the past. Given that the developers chose to respond to this question in the first place is a major hint of this issue grabbing the developers' attention.

With that being said, the problem in Valorant regarding smurfs and AFK players has been rising constantly. Apart from that, there have also been reports of extremely toxic environments even in unrated matches. Understandably, these issues require much more urgency than a random disconnect.

As it seems at this moment, Valorant's developers have no intention of coming up with a modification for the surrender system. However, after fixing the other important issues, an enhanced surrender system could very well be on the cards for Valorant.