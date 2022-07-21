How many active players does Valorant have in Episode 5 Act 1?

Valorant is a free-to-play competitive shooter game developed by Riot Games, who are notoriously famous for their MOBA title, League of Legends. Since its release back in 2020 after the setting in of a worldwide pandemic, the game has received huge popularity for its uniqueness and overall support.

While games like Counter-Strike and other shooter games have existed for a long time, Valorant brought its own charm to the table. The idea of characters with special abilities can usually be seen in MOBA games. However, Riot Games, with their expertise, brought the same into a tactical shooter environment.

Despite its rise in popularity since 2020, the world is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 outbreak and is trying to get back to how things were. Thus, the re-opening of schools, colleges, and offices is making players’ schedules tighter. Thus, this article will discuss how many gamers are playing the shooter's Episode 5 Act 1.

How many players does Valorant see in Episode 5 Act 1?

Since Riot Games doesn’t have an official way of tracking active players, there are third-party alternatives that can achieve approximate results. This article will take data references from activeplayer.io, which uses its unique algorithm to obtain data like this.

Total number of players seen recently in Riot's shooter game (Image via activeplayer.io)

If data from the last thirty days are observed after the release of Episode 5 Act 1, Valorant has seen an average of 15.8 million players monthly worldwide. Not only that, the game even found itself peaking with up to 1.5 million players in one day. Moreover, as of last month, the game has seen a significant rise in the playerbase count by approximately 500,000, clearly implying that the update was a huge success.

The reason behind Riot's shooter game's popularity

While the world has various shooter games to offer, the one thing special about Valorant is its lightweight and easily accessible nature. Many modern-day games generally ask for heavy hardware specifications to run them smoothly. However, Riot Games’ very own shooter game isn’t that demanding in comparison.

Even a player with an i3-370M CPU and an integrated HD 3000 GPU can run the game at 30 FPS. However, it must be noted that it has to be run on low settings to reach that threshold. Thus, making the game available to a majority of players worldwide without strong hardware was a smart move.

Apart from specifications, the game also has an always-changing Battle Pass that is renewed with every seasonal update. The Battle Pass includes various cosmetic items for players to choose from and comes at a reasonable price of just 1000 VP.

Although Riot’s iteration is often compared to CS: GO, the game does have the upper hand with Battle Pass skins, which makes it more accessible to players. Not only that, but to counter CS: GO’s arsenal of weapon skins, Valorant even has its own premium skin collections that drastically change the weapons' experience.

With all these player-friendly features and a rapidly rising esports scene, the game is bound to see further improvement in the future in terms of popularity.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far