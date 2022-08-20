7 most popular VCT teams ranked ahead of Valorant Champions 2022

In its two-year lifespan, Valorant has managed to pull in multiple professional teams, some of which belong to organizations that have professional rosters associated with other major titles. Moreover, there are also teams that made their debut in the competitive scene with Riot Games' flagship shooter.

Needless to say, not all Valorant teams are equally popular, with some having a larger fanbase than others. With that in mind, here's a list of rosters that are riding a wave of popularity ahead of the Valorant Champions 2022. The rankings are based on the average number of views that their matches have garnered since the start of 2022.

Ranking pro teams participating in Valorant Champions 2022 based on popularity

Here are 10 Valorant teams ranked on the basis of the viewership they received in 2022 (Image via Esports Charts)

7) Team Liquid

Team Liquid takes the seventh spot on this list after garnering 159.2K average views with their matches. This team is from the EMEA region and has seen a decent amount of success in the past couple of tournaments that they participated in.

Team Liquid will be participating in the Valorant Champions 2022 as well, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the biggest tournament of the year.

6) Paper Rex

Paper Rex is a very popular team. Despite being fairly new to the competitive scene, Paper Rex became the first team to make it into the VCT Masters' Grand Final. Despite having such a strong run, their efforts fell short as they bagged second place in the VCT Masters Copenhagen Stage 2.

Paper Rex will be seen in the Champions 2022 tournament and is expected to put on a brilliant display at the upcoming event. In 2022, they've registered a staggering 162.9K average views.

5) Fnatic

Despite being a very famous team, Fnatic saw a rocky start to the year. They've got an overall win percentage of 68.08% and will be participating in the Valorant Champions 2022 this year.

The team has managed to acquire a total of 166K average views in 2022 itself. It will be fascinating to see how the team performs in the upcoming tournament. The stakes are high, and hopefully, Fnatic will be able to present some of the best gameplay in the tournament.

4) FunPlus Phoenix

It's no surprise to see FunPlus Phoenix on this list. The team faced many difficulties involving their roster, but they managed to move past those and achieve success in the VCT Masters Copenhagen.

The team lost in the upper brackets and dropped to the lower bracket. Subsequently, they started their victory run from the lower bracket and continued the win streak all the way to the Grand Finals. They're currently the top-ranked team in the EMEA region.

3) LOUD

LOUD is a team from Brazil. They have seen a decent start to the year and have been somewhat consistent so far. Despite an upset in the VCT Masters Copenhagen, the team will still be participating in the Champions 2022.

The team is currently ranked #1 in Brazil, and they've picked up around 231.1K average views across all their matches in 2022.

2) OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming is turning out to be a household name as the days go by. This team is probably one of the most popular ones to be based out of North America. Despite not being able to do much in the VCT Masters Copenhagen, OpTic Gaming will be seen in the Champions 2022 tournament.

Their popularity doesn't isn't a surprise since they've managed to establish themselves as one of the strongest teams in the game. Their matches in Valorant saw around 265.2K people tuning in worldwide.

1) Zeta Division

Seeing Zeta Division at the top of this list should come as a surprise to many people. Interestingly enough, the team managed to make a name for themselves quite early on, and they've been riding the hype train since the beginning of this year.

Zeta Division won the VCT Japan Stage 1 Challengers and secured third place at VCT Masters Stage 1 Reykjavik. The side boasts an average of 271.2K views in 2022 alone.

