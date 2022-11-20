"For me, it was the fire in their ice": Team Liquid Brazil's daiki on Lower Finals of VCT Game Changers Berlin

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 is nearing its end, as two of the best participants fight it out in the Grand Finals of the event. Shopify Rebellion GC successfully secured their slot in the Finals after defeating three worthy opponents in the Lower Bracket of the series.

Team Liquid Brazil, one of the best squads in the VCT Game Changers series, could not make the Grand Finals. They were eliminated in the Lower Bracket Finals by Shopify Rebellion GC. Impressively, Liquid still managed to secure the third spot in the tournament, just above Cloud9 White. Needless to say, the Brazilian roster displayed great skills against some of the top teams in the tournament.

Team Liquid Brazil had already faced Shopify Rebellion GC in the Upper Semi-Finals, where the former was victorious against the North American side. However, they took a hit against Shopify in the Lower Finals. The North American squad is still on a win streak after dropping to the Lower Bracket of the series.

After beating Team Liquid Brazil, they have made their way into the Grand Finals, where they will be facing G2 Gozen. Shopify came off as a really strong team in the Lower Finals. They defeated Team Liquid in a clean 2:0 fashion in the best-of-three format.

daiki from Team Liquid Brazil shares thoughts on Shopify Rebellion GC's performance in Lower Finals of VCT Game Changers Berlin

Natália "daiki" Vilela is a Brazilian player who professionally plays Valorant for Team Liquid Brazil. She has been a consistent performer for her team and is often seen using Initiator Agents like Sova and Fade. She has also excelled as Sage on several occasions.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, daiki was asked about the key difference in Shopify Rebellion GC's performance in the Lower Finals compared to the Upper Finals. She offered a simple response:

"For me, it was the fire in their ice, the fire."

She then added to the statement, explaining what really made Shopify Rebellion GC unstoppable in the Lower Finals:

"It was their rage. They really wanted this, you know? They just won from C9, so there was this spark that made them unstoppable. So the only thing I have to say is 'Congratulations to them!'"

Team Liquid had a good run in the VCT GC Berlin series. Despite losing in the Lower Finals, the Brazilian side still managed to defeat Shopify Rebellion once, along with Fennel GC.

Team Liquid Brazil has great potential to win the next series. They have been absolutely dominant in the regionals and lost only once since arriving in Berlin. The VCT Game Changers Berlin series was always going to be a tough competition, considering the tournament had the best teams from their respective regions.

With that being said, Team Liquid can always make a comeback in the future, as their roster houses some of the most phenomenal players in VCT history.

