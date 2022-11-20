"Our team temp and vibes have grown in this event"-Shopify Rebellion GC's flowerful on winning against Cloud9 White in VCT Game Changers Berlin

Shopify Rebellion GC successfully made it to the Grand Finals of the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022. They had a spectacular performance against the three teams in the lower brackets after taking only one loss from Team Liquid Brazil in the Upper Semi-finals.

After five days of intense competition, only two teams remain in the pool. Shopify Rebellion GC may have had a rocky start in the upper brackets but the North American roster has proven to be a force to be reckoned with as their recent results have put them back in the driver's seat.

With that being said, Shopify will be facing another hardened roster in the tournament in the final matchup. It is yet to be seen which team will take the crown.

flowerful from Shopify Rebellion GC talks about their strongest link in the Liquid matchup in VCT Game Changers Berlin's Lower Finals

Kayla "flowerful" is a Valorant professional player from America. She is currently playing for Shopify Rebellion GC. flowerful is mainly seen playing Chamber and has made some amazing plays in recent Game Changers tournaments.

Shopify recently won games on a streak in the VCT Game Changers Berlin series. After the North American team was put in the lower brackets following the Team Liquid game, they won three back-to-back games against X10 Sapphire, Cloud9 White, and Team Liquid Brazil.

They are finally prepared to take on G2 Gozen, one of the best contenders in the VCT GC Berlin series.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, flowerful was asked about the strongest link in their team and how it helped them bounce back in the tournament with such efficiency. To this, she responded:

"I definitely think our vibes have been a big thing. I think people have noticed. Even when things are going wrong, we know it's okay, 'relax.' We just need to stay calm, play our own game, and when things are going good, we just keep hyping each other up, building more confidence."

She also added to this statement by saying how the loss has affected their gameplay in terms of multiple factors:

"I feel like our team temp and vibes have grown so much in this event. Like losing here was really like a wake-up call for ourselves to play more disciplined and just fight together, play together, listening to each other, and trust each other, a lot."

flowerful's statement proves how much they have improved even after being one of the best teams in the North American region. They have defeated some of the best contenders in the lower brackets and then have hoped for the VCT GC Grand Finals with ease. Shopify Rebellion as a team has come a long way in the series.

The final matchup of the VCT Game Changers Berlin will feature Shopify Rebellion's face-off against the popular EMEA team, G2 Gozen. With the current momentum, the North American roster might take the win, but it is yet to be seen what the future holds.

