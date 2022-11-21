"They were the only team who pushed us": G2 Gozen's Juliano speaks about Shopify Rebellion in VCT Game Changers Berlin Grand Finals

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 concluded on November 20, with G2 Gozen taking the winner's trophy. After a year of intense competition, eight of the best teams from their respective regions made it to Berlin to fight for the title. The journey concluded with G2 Gozen beating Shopify Rebellion GC to emerge victorious in the championship.

G2 Gozen was the top contender in the VCT GC Berlin series after they defeated four teams back-to-back without taking a single loss. This is nothing less than outstanding, as the team proved its worth time and again in front of a live audience in Germany.

After the final matchup, the G2 Gozen roster shared their thoughts and answered a few questions in a post-match press conference.

Juliano from G2 Gozen shares her opinion on Shopify Rebellion GC's matchup in VCT Game Changers Berlin Grand Finals

Julia "juliano" Kiran is a Swedish professional Valorant player currently playing for G2 Gozen. She has also made her mark in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while professionally playing for Team Secret, Beşiktaş Esports, and XSET.

juliano is known for her exceptional leading skills as she is also the IGL (In-Game Leader) for G2 Gozen. She has made some spectacular plays in recent tournaments as well.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, juliano spoke about the competition that Shopify Rebellion gave them during the Grand Finals of VCT Game Changers Berlin. She stated:

"They were actually the only team who pushed us to the limits. To give our everything. We knew that we couldn't slack or relax."

Her statement proves that Shopify Rebellion GC gave G2 Gozen a challenging game. The North American roster was tough to go against, as they already had two maps in the bag. Shopify successfully took Pearl and Bind from G2 Gozen while also making a remarkable comeback on the first map.

However, the North American squad faced a challenge when G2 Gozen started coming alive on Ascent. They used a common team composition but kept Shopify in a challenging position throughout the match.

Following Ascent, G2 Gozen took Icebox and Breeze from Shopify Rebellion, too, with a 13:2 and a 13:5 scoreline. This shocked viewers as to how G2 Gozen started the comeback. Despite not winning the Grand Finals, Shopify Rebellion GC still secured second place in the VCT GC Berlin series.

This means the North American roster is still one of the best contenders in the tournament. That said, G2 Gozen showed the world how strong they are with a spectacular comeback on stage. The EMEA roster houses some of the best players in VCT history, who excel in terms of both aim and game sense. They also have some of the most experienced players.

G2 Gozen secured first place in the VCT Game Changers Championship Berlin 2022 series and took home the prize money of $180,000 out of the $500,000 prize pool. G2 Gozen's team effort is fascinating to watch and will inspire many female players as to what they can achieve in the esports scene.

