7 best Valorant Agents for players to solo grind to Radiant

Valorant has become one of the most popular competitive games in the industry with its fast-growing playerbase. Riot Games have taken many initiatives to ensure players have a fair and interactive experience when competing in the ranked playlist.

Valorant requires players to understand the synergy between Agents to make a play. With that being said, some of these Agents are a must-have in the composition if gamers want to participate solo in the competitive playlist of Riot's shooter.

Agents to pick when competing for solo in Valorant

Radiant is the highest rank in Valorant. Many players aspire to be at the top of the leaderboard, but it isn't easy without the correct set of Agents. The pick can make all the difference at higher levels of play, especially when playing alone.

Mentioned below are seven Agents that are fit for solo queuing to Radiant in Valorant:

7) Chamber

Chamber is a force to be reckoned with in all lobbies. Despite being a Sentinel, the French Agent shares all his abilities with a Duelist in the shooter. Chamber is a must-pick on all maps due to the variety of weapons he brings to the table. The Headhunter pistol and Rendezvous teleports can get a player out of a pickle in a second.

Professional players cannot even dream of a lineup without Chamber on board. However, the Agent has seen quite a few nerfs since his release. Chamber is still one of the best solo-queue Agents in the game that gamers must utilize if available.

6) Brimstone

Brimstone is undoubtedly one of the best primary smokers in Valorant. He is the only primary smoker, with three smokes in his kit. This makes him highly versatile and compatible with most maps. Brimstone can be great for faking and retaking sites for solo queues in higher lobbies such as Radiant.

The American Controller also has a Stim Beacon that his team can utilize while traversing large maps such as Fracture. Furthermore, his Molly is also useful for post-plant situations and blocking off enemy positions.

5) Viper

Viper is by far the most popular Controller. Her compatibility on most maps is surprisingly good if a player knows how to play around with her Snake Bite molotoves and Toxic Screen wall. Unlike traditional smokers, Viper cannot remove her smoke and place it elsewhere. However, she has Orb smoke that can be used later in the round.

Viper shines in solo-queue games due to her Snake Bites dealing enough damage to get a player off the Spike on a post-plant. Viper also possesses a deadly Ultimate known as the Vipers Pit. The Ultimate can easily hold off an enemy push for a long time.

4) Sage

Sage's Resurrection Ultimate and Healing ability make her one of the top picks for solo play in Valorant. The ability to revive a teammate and regain man advantage is helpful in solo and stack.

Sage also comes with valuable abilities, such as her Slow Orbs and the Barrier Orb wall, making her an extremely flexible pick on maps like Haven, Fracture, and Ascent. She is one of the original Agents in Valorant and one of the fan favorites.

3) Reyna

Reyna is a powerhouse in solo queue games in Valorant for various reasons. The Mexican Duelist needs a single kill to turn the frag into a chain with her kit. She gets an opportunity to dismiss after a kill, which makes her highly flexible in sticky situations. She can also heal herself once she gets a kill that prepares her for another fight.

Her Empress Ultimate almost always guarantees that she has the upper hand in a fight, as she can become completely invisible after being dismissed. With the recent Leer buff, she can flash an entire area without worrying about the range. Reyna's kit makes her a potent solo queue Agent.

2) Skye

Many high-lobby players, especially in Radiant, prefer Skye for her intel-gathering abilities. The Australian Initiator possesses flashes that can detect enemies through a sound cue if they are blinded. Her Wolf is also capable of droning large areas. Furthermore, it is faster than Sova's Owl.

Skye is also an excellent healer, as she can heal multiple teammates simultaneously. Her Seekers Ultimate is also great in clutch situations, making her a tremendous solo queue pick.

1) Fade

Fade quickly became a popular Initiator pick in Valorant after her release in Episode 4. The Turkish Agent can manipulate a site and her opponents with her ability to gain complete information. Her Haunt and Prowlers always keep her on edge by pushing out opponents from their safe space.

Fade took over Sova on maps, where she dominated. Her Knightfall Ultimate is a sight to behold. Every enemy caught in the gaze of the Ultimate gets decayed and tracked. Along with that, they also lose sound. Fade is a highly efficient Agent for players looking to solo queue and is a must-pick on specific maps like Bind, Fracture, and Pearl.

Players can add the aforementioned Agents to their team composition when playing solo in Valorant competitive. Grinding to Radiant is not an easy task in Riot's shooter. But with that being said, playing Agents with high-impact abilities can always provide better outcomes than one would usually expect.

