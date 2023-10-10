Valorant Mobile leaks hint at the upcoming release of its global beta version

The global gaming community is humming with anticipation as Tencent's Valorant Mobile approaches. New details about its development and features have started circulating online as the eagerly awaited global beta release approaches. But there is bad news as, according to rumors, during the Chinese beta, player retention was surprisingly low.

This is typical during the testing phase since it allows developers to detect and correct issues that may be impeding player engagement. To ensure a more engaging and entertaining experience, these early problems are expected to be fixed in later beta iterations and the final release.

Valorant Mobile leaks indicate that its global beta version will be released soon with a cross-progression feature

Expand Tweet

According to the leak, There is a possibility that Valorant Mobile's global version will be released before its Chinese counterpart. This intriguing development appears to be the result of licensing delays. This month has already seen playtests in North America, indicating that the devs are aggressively polishing the game for a wider audience. The notion of cross-progression is an interesting prospect that Valorant Mobile brings to the table.

With this feature, players would be able to smoothly transfer their skins and other cosmetic items across PC and mobile versions of the game. The idea of retaining a consistent gaming persona and virtual items collection across platforms is undeniably attractive. However, since Tencent is in charge of this version, there is a danger that cross-progression will be canceled.

Cross-progression has become a popular feature in the gaming industry, allowing players to choose their gaming platform without abandoning their hard-earned in-game assets. The possibility of having the same Valorant experience on PC and mobile, with a shared inventory of skins and cosmetics, adds a layer of ease and continuity to the gaming experience.

The uncertainty surrounding Tencent's version casts a grim shadow on cross-progression. Will technological obstacles be overcome, or will licensing issues stymie progress? Players worldwide are expecting information on this subject because it could significantly influence their decision to support and play Valorant Mobile.

Note: All of the information in this article has not been verified by the developers and it is based on leaks.