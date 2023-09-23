In just three years, Riot Games' character-based first-person shooter, Valorant, has risen to prominence as the preferred game for many seasoned FPS enthusiasts. It has also generated an unprecedented craze among newcomers to the tactical shooter genre. Riot aims to address the needs of gamers limited by expensive hardware costs by introducing a mobile port for Valorant.

The publisher ventured into the mobile gaming market with Wild Rift, a mobile iteration of League of Legends. This market is predominantly ruled by popular titles such as Battleground Mobile India/PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

As Valorant Mobile undergoes beta testing in China, a significant concern looms in the gaming community: Can it attain the same level of popularity among smartphone gamers as it has among the PC player base?

Spectacular Agent animation in Valorant Mobile

Riot Games appears to be employing a strategic approach to elevate Valorant's allure for both the PC and mobile gaming communities through the incorporation of captivating animations. While a handful of these Agent animations may bear some resemblance to those seen in the PC version, the vast majority of them introduce entirely novel and previously unseen elements.

Sova stylishly draws his arrow, Phoenix boasts his white jacket, and Breach flares his bionic arms as sparks come out, all contributing to making Valorant Mobile a true spectacle. Moreover, it's worth noting that the Valorant PC version lacks moving Agent animations in the Agent info section, making this an entirely new and exclusive feature that is currently available only on the mobile platform.

These innovations not only add a unique flavor to Valorant mobile but also underscore Riot's commitment to providing players with an exclusive and visually engaging experience that sets it apart from its PC counterpart.

Valorant Mobile MVP animation keeps players wanting more

Amid the ongoing beta testing in China, game developers have introduced a new feature: the post-match MVP in Valorant. It shows a unique animation for an agent exhibiting one of their ability. As the animation sequence ends, the game performance of the MVP player is displayed on the left side. This innovation promises to elevate the overall feel of the game.

The notion of being acknowledged as the MVP following a grueling competitive match is poised to infuse players with a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. Such a feeling can take their gaming experience to unprecedented heights. The accolade adds an extra layer of recognition to the hard-fought battles within the game, offering a tangible reward for exceptional performance.

The Valorant community has responded with resounding acclaim for these newly introduced animations.

The unanimous excitement among players highlights the possibility of this feature becoming a defining element of Valorant Mobile, differentiating it from its PC counterpart and leaving a lasting mark on the broader gaming community. As the beta testing continues, it becomes increasingly clear that this innovative addition can transform how players interact with Valorant.