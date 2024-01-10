Is Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) coming to PC? Possible release date, system requirements, and more

Recent leaks suggest an upcoming standalone PC version of Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile). While the game runs on PC when played through an emulator, however, that causes constant lags and hampers the overall experience. Furthermore, the chances of the title being released as a crossplay have put the community on the edge of their seats since the news got out.

This article tries to explore the different aspects of the latest standalone PC version of Call of Duty Mobile, including its possible release date, system requirements, and more.

Note: The article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

Possible release date of Call of Duty Mobile PC version and more

As per the reliable leaker and data miner's (@LeakersOnDuty) official X post on January 10, 2024, the test for the PC version of COD Mobile will be out by mid-January. A possible release date could be January 17, 2024.

However, while the community is jubilant regarding the recent progress, the developer may now limit the test to the Chinese region.

Minimum requirements for Call of Duty Mobile PC version

The X post also mentions the minimum requirements for the promised PC version of COD Mobile.

Intel Core i5 4590 CPU

8GB Memory

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti

Windows 7

How to play COD Mobile on PC now?

Players can enjoy their favorite mobile Battle Royale title on PC easily by following these simple steps.

Step 1: Download and install an emulator on your PC.

Download and install an emulator on your PC. Step 2: Launch the app and access to the Play Store.

Launch the app and access to the Play Store. Step 3: Search the game in the search bar.

Search the game in the search bar. Step 4: Click Install and start playing.

Call of Duty Mobile has been a massive success for Activision. Released in October 2019, the title already made more money on mobile than on PC, per a Gadgets 360 report back in 2020. A more recent report from India Today Gaming also reflected the same report when COD Mobile dominated and outsold PC and console versions of the title in 2023.

