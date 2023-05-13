Call of Duty Mobile May (2023) Public Test Build: How to download the latest version

As players are focused on enjoying the ongoing Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 content, developers have dropped a major update regarding the upcoming additions and features. On May 12, 2023, the developers released the latest Public Test Build to seek feedback via in-game surveys regarding the experience of new COD Mobile content. The May (2023) Public Test Build is accessible for iOS and Android users.

Players can get the links to the latest test server via the community posts by the official handles of the developers' team on Call of Duty Mobile's subreddit or Discord server.

Call of Duty Mobile Public Test Build: A step-by-step guide to accessing the latest beta server (May 2023)

How to access the latest Public Test Build (Image via Activision)

As mentioned, developers have provided the official links for everyone to access Call of Duty Mobile's Public Test Build. Here are the links for both iOS and Android users that they can use to directly access the latest beta test servers of Call of Duty Mobile:

iOS

Testflight invitation link: https://testflight.apple.com/join/ep2z4a10

Android

How to install the latest beta version app?

The iOS users must use the TestFlight to access the beta test server (Image via Activision)

The iOS users will get to access the Public Test Build via TestFlight, which they can install from Apple App Store. Below are the steps to install the latest Public Test Build on iOS devices:

Step 1: Open App Store on your device and search TestFlight.

Open App Store on your device and search TestFlight. Step 2: Install TestFlight and close the App Store.

Install TestFlight and close the App Store. Step 3: Use the link provided above, below " iOS ," and adjacent to the " Testflight invitation link ."

Use the link provided above, below " ," and adjacent to the " ." Step 4: After using the link to join the test program, you can install the Public Test Build link on any other application.

After using the link to join the test program, you can install the Public Test Build link on any other application. Step 5: Launch the application and experience the COD Mobile test server with unreleased content once installed.

Download the additional update/resource files before accessing the Public Test Build (Image via Activision)

On the other hand, Android users can use the direct links to manually download and install the test server APKs for COD Mobile. They can follow the step-by-step guide on how to install the Call of Duty Mobile beta test version on Android:

Step 1: Use any of the links mentioned above, under " Android, " to download the APK manually.

Use any of the links mentioned above, under " " to download the APK manually. Step 2: Once downloaded, install it like any other app on your smartphone. You can enable the "Installation from Unknown sources," if required,

Once downloaded, install it like any other app on your smartphone. You can enable the "Installation from Unknown sources," if required, Step 3: After installation, launch the app and download additional update files with a variable (over 1 GB) download size. Also, download the resources (low resolution or HD) at your convenience.

After installation, launch the app and download additional update files with a variable (over 1 GB) download size. Also, download the resources (low resolution or HD) at your convenience. Step 4: After the download completes, you can enter the Call of Duty Mobile beta test server app without any hassle.

Players can log into the test server apps using their Facebook IDs or a guest account. In the app, they can access the in-game surveys via the events tab, which they can use to provide feedback on the features of COD Mobile Public Test Build.

Ensure to take the in-game surveys (Image via Activision)

Per the official announcement, the end date is yet to be confirmed, but the servers can stay online for a week. The Public Test Build is open for as many as 30,000 registrations, so interested readers can go and log into the latest beta server.

Note: Ensure to use Wi-Fi to download the APK, as the download size is over 1.5 GB (in contrast to the 500 - 600 MB initial size suggested in the official announcement).

