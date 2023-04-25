ESL Snapdragon Pro Series includes Call of Duty Mobile in Year 2 roster, expands to Latin America

Last week, Call of Duty Mobile's inclusion in the global roster for Year 2 of the Snapdragon Pro Series was announced. COD Mobile's addition to the multi-title mobile esports league happened after the announcement of a two-year deal between Activision and EFG (ESL FACEIT Group). Now, EFG has unveiled the full scope of Year 2, announcing the expansion of the Snapdragon Pro Series to Latin America, alongside other plans around the newly-added Call of Duty Mobile.

Dive into the world of mobile esports and get ready for a whole new season! Season 3 & 4 of the #SnapdragonProSeries is here! With a prize pool of up to $2,575,000 across multiple games, YOU can be the next Champion!

Per the new announcement, Season 3 and Season 4 (collectively called Year 2) will have a cumulative prize pool of US $2,575,000 across 10 titles. At the same time, following the success of Year 1, the Snapdragon Pro Series is bringing in some updates for the upcoming seasons.

ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: Call of Duty Mobile to have a total US $1.5 million prize pool during its first year as part of multi-title mobile esports league

EFG, in its announcement on April 25, 2023, has confirmed various updates that viewers and participating players will see in the forthcoming Snapdragon Pro Series seasons. For Year 2 (Seasons 3 and 4), Call of Duty Mobile will be a Mobile Masters title with a total $1.5 million prize pool across four separate events.

Another key update will be regarding Garena Free Fire, which will also become a Mobile Masters title for Year 2 after having a "standout" year for the league with massive global viewership. Free Fire will also have a prize pool of US $200 thousand.

Furthermore, EFG has confirmed that the Snapdragon Pro Series is becoming a point-earning circuit for European and MENA teams on the road to the Brawl Stars World Finals. The announcement has also brought exciting news for MLBB (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) players and fans.

For Year 2 of the multi-title mobile esports league, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will add a US $150,000 event to its Snapdragon Pro Series circuit. Interestingly, it will be EFG's "first-ever stand-alone stadium event" in mobile esports.

Regarding the Snapdragon Pro Series' expansion to Latin America, players from that region will get an opportunity to compete on Samsung Galaxy devices in titles like Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Asphalt 9, and more.

Apart from the updates on the Snapdragon Pro Series, Sam Braithwaite, the former Global Director of Esports at Activision Blizzard, has been brought on board by EFG as the VP for Game Ecosystems, Mobile. He will be overseeing the Snapdragon Pro Series' strategic direction.

"Year 2 of the Snapdragon Pro Series Powered by Samsung Galaxy aims to raise the bar for competition and accessibility and build upon the success and momentum of the first year of the program. Alongside Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung, we’re continuing to expand opportunities for mobile gamers by offering more games and more ways to compete than ever before."

For the unversed, EFG and Qualcomm joined hands last year to bring the Snapdragon Pro Series powered by Samsung Galaxy to life. In the first year of its operations, the program has seen a 60% jump in viewership and successfully attracted about two million gamers.

Adding Call of Duty Mobile has further ensured that the program gets more exposure in the North American region. At the same time, it will allow players around the globe to qualify for both the US $1 million COD Mobile World Championship planned to happen later this year and a US $200,000 Mobile Masters event expected in early 2024.

