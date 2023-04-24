Free Fire SEA Invitational (FFSI) 2023: Qualified teams, scheduled, format, and more

Come May 2023, the top 18 Free Fire teams worldwide will gather in Thailand to participate in the SEA Invitational, aka FFSI 2023. This year, Garena has replaced its spring seasonal World Series with the upcoming tournament planned to be hosted from May 12-28. The qualification process in all regions has concluded recently, and 18 participants are now gearing up to demonstrate their potential on the international stage.

The publisher has raised the level of competition in its global events by increasing the number of matchdays, which means more bouts in the upcoming international Free Fire tournaments this year.

During the two-week Group Stage from May 12-21, 18 participants will contest in 36 matches, scheduled to occur every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. At the end of the initial phase, the 12 best performers from the overall scoreboard will reach the Grand Finals, which will run from May 26-28.

Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023 teams

These are the 18 participating teams who have showcased amazing performances in their respective regional contests.

Team Flash (Vietnam) SBTC Esports (Vietnam) P Sports (Vietnam) Eagle Esports (Vietnam) Genesis Dogma (Indonesia) First Raiders Eclipse (Indonesia) Morph Team (Indonesia) G Arsy Aphrodite (Indonesia) EArena (Thailand) Evos Phoenix (Thailand) Magic Esports (Thailand) FW Esports (Thailand) Expand (Malaysia) Farang Esports (Malaysia) Team Legacy (Pakistan) Vasto Mundo (Europe) Alpha (MENA) LGDS (Taiwan)

Team Flash came out as the champion in the Vietnam Free Fire League Spring 2023. Meanwhile, SBTC, P Esports, and Eagle finished second, third, and fourth-best units there. These squads will represent Vietnam and aim to bring the trophy to their nation.

Surprisingly, Genesis Dogma, an inexperienced lineup, secured the title in the FFML Season 7, leapfrogging numerous well-known squads. Once again, First Raiders Eclipse suffered the curse of coming second and unfortunately missed out on another trophy by a narrow margin. The side was followed by Morph and G Arsy in third and fourth place.

In Thailand, EArena unexpectedly overpowered world champion Evos Phoenix to clinch the Free Fire TH Championship. Thai teams will once again be favorites to finish in the top three of the invitational.

Team Legacy, Vasto Mundo, Alpha, and LGDS will be the single representative teams from their respective regions. These sides could amaze the world by lifting the trophy.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes