EArena, Evos, Magic, and FW Esports qualify for Free Fire SEA Invitational 2023

The Free Fire Thailand Championship 2023 concluded with the top four performers progressing to the SEA International, which will start on May 12. EArena became the champion of the glamorous competition, scoring a total of 175 points in the two-day Grand Finals. The unit clinched three Booyahs out of their 12 matches, the second most in the battle. Garena awarded them the winning prize money of $14,630.

The second spot was earned by reigning world champion Evos Phoenix, who amassed 169 points with the help of four Booyahs and was only six points behind the leader. D Long and Co. were second after the opening day in which only four matches were held due to technical difficulties. The superstar lineup received a cash prize of $7,315.

Magic Esports, who was the table topper after Day 1, slipped to third position with 127 points, including 59 eliminations. Their performances in the last eight matches were not as good as the first four. While competing consistently, FW Esports secured the fourth spot with 125 points without a single Booyah.

Qualifier teams for Free Fire SEA Invitational

The top four squads will represent Thailand in the 2023 Free Fire SEA International, where 14 other teams from around the world will be present to battle for pride and huge prize money.

With Thailand serving as the host country for the invitational tournament, the nation's teams will play more confidently in front of their dedicated fan base.

EArena Esports Evos Esports Magic Evos FW Esports

Attack All Around, a reputed Free Fire team and the 2022 World Series Champion Sentosa, fell short by only five points and could not get a seat in the upcoming contest. Despite putting in their level best until the very end and even winning the last match of the event, the side, unfortunately, fell short of securing a place in the top four.

Prize pool distribution

EArena - 500,000 baht - $14,620 Evos Phoenix - 250,000 baht - $7,310 Magic Esports - 100,000 baht - $2923 FW Esports - 75,000 baht - $2190 Attack All Around - 50,000 baht - $1461 CGGG - 25,000 baht - $730

CGGG and Nigma Galaxy failed to meet the hopes of their supporters, as they ended up in sixth and seventh positions in the event, accumulating the same total of 112 points each. Two well-known Thai firms, Team Entertainment and Buriram United, finished in eighth and eleventh place respectively in the Free Fire Championship.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes