COD Mobile 2023 Esports Roadmap: World Championship, Mobile Masters, prizepool, schedule, and more

Activision has partnered with ESL Faceit Group to host the 2023 and 2024 COD Mobile Esports seasons, in which two major events - the World Championship and the Snapdragon Mobile Masters - will be conducted. The announcement of a two-year-long esports structure has brought joy to both fans and players. The 2023 Season will offer a total cash prize of $1.5 million, including its flagship $1 million COD Mobile World Championship Grand Finale and $200K Snapdragon Mobile Masters.

In contrast to the previous edition, the prize pool for the fourth World Championship has been reduced.

COD Mobile 2023 Esports Roadmap

The first stage of the World Championship, the In-Game Solo Play, will begin on April 27, with players participating in ranked matches to earn qualification points. In the second stage, they must form their teams to compete, with the top squads advancing to the next phase.

The organizers will also give some in-game rewards to the top performers in the first two stages.

COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Finals will occur in December (Image via COD Mobile)

In Stage 3, the top sides will clash with each other in all seven respective regions to progress to the penultimate phase, which will also offer cash prizes. It will also be broadcast on the official Call of Duty Mobile channel.

CoD Mobile Esports @CoDMobileSports Major Stage 3/4 changes:



Top 16 of Stage 3 for each region will have an official broadcast



Stage 4 will take place over the span of a 7 day season rather than just a 2 day bracket Major Stage 3/4 changes:Top 16 of Stage 3 for each region will have an official broadcastStage 4 will take place over the span of a 7 day season rather than just a 2 day bracket https://t.co/n9dBsxK8CI

After the conclusion of Stage 4, the top 16 teams from all competing regions will reach the Grand Finale to fight for a huge prize pool of $1 million, which is planned for December. The full details of the format, prize pool distribution, and stage-wise schedule will be made public in the coming days.

Snapdragon Mobile Masters

Mobile Master Roadmap (Image via Snapdragon)

The Open Qualifiers for the Snapdragon Mobile Masters will kick off in October. The top performers from around the world will meet in the main event called the Mobile Masters in early 2024, which will have a cash prize of $200K. The contest will be a part of the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Season 4.

By hosting these two notable tournaments, COD Mobile strives to enhance its global outreach and attract more users. ESL conducts several mobile-focused tournaments for numerous games such as PUBG Mobile, Brawl Stars, and more. Call Of Duty Mobile is the 10th title to join the popular Snapdragon Pro series competition.

Poll : 0 votes