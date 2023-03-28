Marcos Gaming replaces True Rippers in Snapdragon Brawl Stars Pro Series Masters 2023 Japan due to passport issues

True Rippers has been replaced by Marcos Gaming in the upcoming Snapdragon Brawl Stars Pro Series Masters 2023, citing passport issues. Initially, the top teams, Revenant and True Rippers, from the India Challenge, were named to represent the nation in the Masters. ESL India confirmed that the slot has been given to the third-placed team. The company tweeted:

"Unfortunately, True Rippers couldn't make it due to passport issues & their slot had to be given to Marcos Gaming."

Brawl Stars Masters 2023 will be organized on May 13 and 14 in Chiba (Makuhari Messe), Japan. It will be a grand event, which will consist of eight teams fighting for a huge prize pool of $200K.

True Rippers' player Prateek accuses ESL staff, who organized Brawl Stars India event, of uncooperative and impolite behavior

@Brawl_esports @ESLBrawlStars @ESL_India Unfortunately won't be travelling to Japan because of the in cooperative and unreasonable behaviour of the ESL Staff thread below Unfortunately won't be travelling to Japan because of the in cooperative and unreasonable behaviour of the ESL Staff thread below@Brawl_esports @ESLBrawlStars @ESL_India

True Rippers' captain Prateek posted a long thread on his Twitter account, accusing ESL staff of "behaving uncooperatively." He said that his team had asked the organizers to make a roster change before the start of the Challenge season, but ESL refused.

He also mentioned that the organizer has allowed SK Gaming to make roster changes after they qualified for the Brawl Stars Masters, while True Rippers was not offered any such help. Prateek further also added that the admin of the tournament organizer behaved rudely and also many of his questions. He posted several screenshots of his conversation with the admin:

"we tried asking ESL a lot of times about the roster changes even before challenge season once we were told we can't take anyone from top eight hwhich left us with no one. But we told them to remove our fourth which was also not done by the ESL admin."

TR | Prateek @Prateek_BS 5/6 The admin didn't respond to a lot of our questions ignoring them even after constantly asking about them. I am attaching all the related proofs and screenshots. 5/6 The admin didn't respond to a lot of our questions ignoring them even after constantly asking about them. I am attaching all the related proofs and screenshots. https://t.co/PG8Ujiufb0

The Brawl Stars Pro Series Season 1: India Challenge wrapped up on March 19 with Revenant Esports holding the top spot there. They hammered True Rippers with a 3-0 scoreline in the Grand Finale.

Marcos Gaming was the second runner-up after losing both their upper and lower bracket matches against Revenant and True Rippers respectively.

Eight teams will have an excellent opportunity to showcase their prowess and compete for a substantial prize pool at the upcoming Brawl Stars Masters Japan. A total of four teams, Revenant (India), Marcos (India), SK Gaming (EU-MENA), and Totem Esports (EU-MENA), have so far secured their place in the event.

