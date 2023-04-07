Activision announces COD Mobile World Championship 2023

COD Mobile fans can finally rejoice as Activision has officially announced the long-awaited World Championship 2023. Although the publisher hasn't shared much information about the prestigious competition, this official confirmation has put an end to plenty of speculation. Furthermore, the company has launched a brand new Cyberpunk-themed logo for the upcoming championship.

Compared to other mobile games, Activision generally takes a little longer to reveal the COD Mobile esports annual roadmap. As such, this year's championship will be the fourth iteration of the highly anticipated gaming event. It will certainly be intriguing to see the American publisher's distribution of the prize pool for the upcoming 2023 season.

COD Mobile WC 2023 Stage 1 to kick off in Solo Play

The first phase of the Championship will be Solo Play, allowing every interested player to participate by competing in Ranked Mode. There will also be in-game rewards based on your rank. You can obtain plenty of interesting rewards, including the Sofia skin, by competing in the Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Domination modes.

More details about Stage 1, such as its schedule, the qualification process for Stage 2, and much more will likely be revealed sometime in the near future.

On April 6, Activision disclosed the COD Mobile 2023 roadmap, which includes information about the Season 3: RUSH overview, the brand new Ground War that's coming to Season 4, the World Championship, and more.

The company's official announcement of the championship was a sigh of relief for various esports organizations and players. It has been almost four months since the conclusion of the 2022 World Championship, which is why players and fans were eagerly waiting for the new season.

The inaugural edition, with a total prize pool of $1 million, was initially planned to be held over five stages. Unfortunately, the event's final phase was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The next iteration suffered as well, but this time, the fifth stage occurred separately in the Eastern and Western regions.

The 2022 edition was hosted successfully by Activision, featuring more than $2 million in the prize pool. The fifth and final phase witnessed an epic contest between 16 teams from December 15 to 18, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

At the prestigious event, Tribe Gaming from North America showcased incredible gameplay, eventually lifting the coveted trophy and claiming a cash prize of $700K. Luminosity was the runner-up there and received $280K in prize money.

