Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is live, bringing several game-balancing alterations such as weapon changes, bug fixes, and more. Player-favorite firearms like BAS-B and SVA 545 have been nerfed once again, while other guns like the Bruen MK9 LMG and BP50 AR have received buffs. These adjustments will shift the meta, promoting a more balanced gunplay experience.

This article will mention all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Modern Warfare 3 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded

As per the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes, these are all the new weapon changes:

Assault Rifles

BP50

Increased minimum hipfire spread from 2.2deg/s to 2.4deg/s (+9%).

Increased maximum hipfire spread from 6.3deg/s to 6.7deg/s (+6%).

Increased tactical stance spread from 2.8deg/s to 2.9deg/s (+4%).

Increased aim down sight time from 220ms to 230ms (+5%).

Decreased aim down sight movement speed from 3.4m/s to 3m/s (-12%).

Increased horizontal recoil from 10.6deg/s to 15.6deg/s (+48%).

Decreased vertical recoil from 44.4deg/s to 42deg/s (-5%).

Forbearer Heavy Stock

Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 11% to 16%.

Moat-40 Stock

Decreased aim down sight time benefit from 7% to 2%.

SVA 545

Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).

Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 230ms (-8%).

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

Decreased maximum damage from 39 to 38 (-3%).

Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 32 (-3%).

Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 30.5m (-14%).

Decreased near-medium damage range from 43.2m to 40.6m (-6%).

Within the near-medium damage range, the BAS-B is now a 4-shot kill to the torso and above.

Sidewinder

Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly.

A90 Venom Stock

Decreased recoil gun kick penalty from 16% to 5%.

RB Rapidstrike Grip

Increased aim down sight time benefit from 9% to 11%.

Decreased recoil control penalty from 10% to 4%.

MTZ-762

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit

Decreased horizontal recoil from 11.9deg/s to 9.4deg/s (-21%).

Increased vertical recoil from 47.1deg/s to 47.9deg/s (+2%).

Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

Speedway v5 Short Barrel

Decreased aim down sight speed penalty from 15% to 10%.

Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 4% to 9%.

Increased recoil control benefit from 8% to 12%.

FSS Imperator Light Barrel

Increased damage range benefit from 12% to 20%.

Increased bullet velocity benefit from 15% to 20%.

Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel

Decreased bullet velocity penalty from 20% to 12%.

Decreased damage range penalty from 20% to 12%.

AMR9

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit

Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.

WSP-9

Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread from 2deg/s to 1.8deg/s (-10%).

Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread from 6.2deg/s to 5.6deg/s (-10%).

Decreased tactical stance spread from 3.4deg/s to 3.1deg/s (-9%).

Rival-9

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion

Increased near-medium damage range from 30m to 45.7m (+38%).

PDSW 528 (MWII)

Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.

Lachmann Sub (MWII)

Increased maximum damage range from 8.9m to 15.2m (+71%).

Increased near-medium damage range from 16.5m to 20.6m (+25%).

Increased medium damage range from 23.1m to 31m (+30%).

Increased far-medium damage range from 36.1m to 40.6m (+13%).

Most noticeably, the 5-shot kill damage range has been increased to ~20m. Additionally, within the maximum damage range, 1 headshot now results in a 4-shot kill.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680

Barrel Attachments

Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.

Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762

Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway.

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit

Decreased bullet velocity from 760m/s to 660m/s (-13%).

Bruen Mk9

Decreased aim down sight time from 450ms to 410ms (-9%).

Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.1x (+5%).

Increased movement speed from 3.9m/s to 4.4m/s (+13%).

Increased crouch movement speed from 1.6m/s to 2.1m/s (+31%).

Increased tactical sprint speed from 6.3m/s to 6.4m/s (+2%).

Increased aim down sight movement speed from 1.9m/s to 2.4m/s (+26%).

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

Added new Optic Attachment: XRK Stalker Factory Iron Sight

Unlocked via Armory Unlocks.

Decreased aim down sight time from 610ms to 580ms (-5%).

KATT-AMR

Decreased aim down sight time from 760ms to 720ms (-5%).

SP-X 80 (MWII)

Increased aim down sight time from 545ms to 570ms (+5%).

Handguns

COR-45

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit

Increased bullet velocity from 525m/s to 600m/s (+14%).

Renetti

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit

Resolved an issue causing specific Attachment combinations to corrupt the Weapon’s appearance.

Detailed Stats in the Gunsmith will no longer display an improper Tactical Stance Spread value.

9mm Daemon (MWII)

Daemon Hand Rear Grip

Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.

Launchers

Stormender

EMP effects will now properly apply to enemies in Free for All Modes.

Attachments changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded

Hybrid Optics

Incompatible Attachments can no longer be equipped on MWII Shotguns.

Underbarrel Launchers

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire unlimited projectiles.

JAK Limb Ripper

Increased movement speed while revving by 25%.

Increased damage ranges from 1.1m to 1.4m.

Increased damage from 36 to 50 (+39%).

Players will no longer damage themselves in Free for All Modes.

Resolved a compatibility issue with the JAK Raven Kit.

