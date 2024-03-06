Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is live, bringing several game-balancing alterations such as weapon changes, bug fixes, and more. Player-favorite firearms like BAS-B and SVA 545 have been nerfed once again, while other guns like the Bruen MK9 LMG and BP50 AR have received buffs. These adjustments will shift the meta, promoting a more balanced gunplay experience.
This article will mention all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Modern Warfare 3 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update.
All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded
As per the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes, these are all the new weapon changes:
Assault Rifles
BP50
- Increased minimum hipfire spread from 2.2deg/s to 2.4deg/s (+9%).
- Increased maximum hipfire spread from 6.3deg/s to 6.7deg/s (+6%).
- Increased tactical stance spread from 2.8deg/s to 2.9deg/s (+4%).
- Increased aim down sight time from 220ms to 230ms (+5%).
- Decreased aim down sight movement speed from 3.4m/s to 3m/s (-12%).
- Increased horizontal recoil from 10.6deg/s to 15.6deg/s (+48%).
- Decreased vertical recoil from 44.4deg/s to 42deg/s (-5%).
- Forbearer Heavy Stock
- Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 11% to 16%.
- Moat-40 Stock
- Decreased aim down sight time benefit from 7% to 2%.
SVA 545
- Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).
- Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 230ms (-8%).
Battle Rifles
BAS-B
- Decreased maximum damage from 39 to 38 (-3%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 32 (-3%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 30.5m (-14%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 43.2m to 40.6m (-6%).
- Within the near-medium damage range, the BAS-B is now a 4-shot kill to the torso and above.
Sidewinder
- Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly.
- A90 Venom Stock
- Decreased recoil gun kick penalty from 16% to 5%.
- RB Rapidstrike Grip
- Increased aim down sight time benefit from 9% to 11%.
- Decreased recoil control penalty from 10% to 4%.
MTZ-762
- JAK Heretic Carbine Kit
- Decreased horizontal recoil from 11.9deg/s to 9.4deg/s (-21%).
- Increased vertical recoil from 47.1deg/s to 47.9deg/s (+2%).
- Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.
Submachine Guns
RAM-9
- Speedway v5 Short Barrel
- Decreased aim down sight speed penalty from 15% to 10%.
- Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 4% to 9%.
- Increased recoil control benefit from 8% to 12%.
- FSS Imperator Light Barrel
- Increased damage range benefit from 12% to 20%.
- Increased bullet velocity benefit from 15% to 20%.
- Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel
- Decreased bullet velocity penalty from 20% to 12%.
- Decreased damage range penalty from 20% to 12%.
AMR9
- JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit
- Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.
WSP-9
- Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread from 2deg/s to 1.8deg/s (-10%).
- Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread from 6.2deg/s to 5.6deg/s (-10%).
- Decreased tactical stance spread from 3.4deg/s to 3.1deg/s (-9%).
Rival-9
- JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion
- Increased near-medium damage range from 30m to 45.7m (+38%).
PDSW 528 (MWII)
- Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.
Lachmann Sub (MWII)
- Increased maximum damage range from 8.9m to 15.2m (+71%).
- Increased near-medium damage range from 16.5m to 20.6m (+25%).
- Increased medium damage range from 23.1m to 31m (+30%).
- Increased far-medium damage range from 36.1m to 40.6m (+13%).
- Most noticeably, the 5-shot kill damage range has been increased to ~20m. Additionally, within the maximum damage range, 1 headshot now results in a 4-shot kill.
Shotguns
Lockwood 680
- Barrel Attachments
- Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.
Light Machine Guns
Pulemyot 762
- Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway.
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
- Decreased bullet velocity from 760m/s to 660m/s (-13%).
Bruen Mk9
- Decreased aim down sight time from 450ms to 410ms (-9%).
- Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.1x (+5%).
- Increased movement speed from 3.9m/s to 4.4m/s (+13%).
- Increased crouch movement speed from 1.6m/s to 2.1m/s (+31%).
- Increased tactical sprint speed from 6.3m/s to 6.4m/s (+2%).
- Increased aim down sight movement speed from 1.9m/s to 2.4m/s (+26%).
Sniper Rifles
XRK Stalker
- Added new Optic Attachment: XRK Stalker Factory Iron Sight
- Unlocked via Armory Unlocks.
- Decreased aim down sight time from 610ms to 580ms (-5%).
KATT-AMR
- Decreased aim down sight time from 760ms to 720ms (-5%).
SP-X 80 (MWII)
- Increased aim down sight time from 545ms to 570ms (+5%).
Handguns
COR-45
- XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit
- Increased bullet velocity from 525m/s to 600m/s (+14%).
Renetti
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit
- Resolved an issue causing specific Attachment combinations to corrupt the Weapon’s appearance.
- Detailed Stats in the Gunsmith will no longer display an improper Tactical Stance Spread value.
9mm Daemon (MWII)
- Daemon Hand Rear Grip
- Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.
Launchers
Stormender
- EMP effects will now properly apply to enemies in Free for All Modes.
Attachments changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded
Hybrid Optics
- Incompatible Attachments can no longer be equipped on MWII Shotguns.
Underbarrel Launchers
- Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire unlimited projectiles.
JAK Limb Ripper
- Increased movement speed while revving by 25%.
- Increased damage ranges from 1.1m to 1.4m.
- Increased damage from 36 to 50 (+39%).
- Players will no longer damage themselves in Free for All Modes.
- Resolved a compatibility issue with the JAK Raven Kit.
