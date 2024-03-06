  • home icon
By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Mar 06, 2024 22:02 IST
Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded weapon changes (Image via Activision)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded is live, bringing several game-balancing alterations such as weapon changes, bug fixes, and more. Player-favorite firearms like BAS-B and SVA 545 have been nerfed once again, while other guns like the Bruen MK9 LMG and BP50 AR have received buffs. These adjustments will shift the meta, promoting a more balanced gunplay experience.

This article will mention all the weapon buffs and nerfs introduced in Modern Warfare 3 with the launch of the Season 2 Reloaded update.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded

As per the Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes, these are all the new weapon changes:

Assault Rifles

BP50

  • Increased minimum hipfire spread from 2.2deg/s to 2.4deg/s (+9%).
  • Increased maximum hipfire spread from 6.3deg/s to 6.7deg/s (+6%).
  • Increased tactical stance spread from 2.8deg/s to 2.9deg/s (+4%).
  • Increased aim down sight time from 220ms to 230ms (+5%).
  • Decreased aim down sight movement speed from 3.4m/s to 3m/s (-12%).
  • Increased horizontal recoil from 10.6deg/s to 15.6deg/s (+48%).
  • Decreased vertical recoil from 44.4deg/s to 42deg/s (-5%).
  • Forbearer Heavy Stock
  • Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 11% to 16%.
  • Moat-40 Stock
  • Decreased aim down sight time benefit from 7% to 2%.

SVA 545

  • Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%).
  • Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 230ms (-8%).

Battle Rifles

BAS-B

  • Decreased maximum damage from 39 to 38 (-3%).
  • Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 32 (-3%).
  • Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 30.5m (-14%).
  • Decreased near-medium damage range from 43.2m to 40.6m (-6%).
  • Within the near-medium damage range, the BAS-B is now a 4-shot kill to the torso and above.

Sidewinder

  • Decreased recoil intensity during sustained fire slightly.
  • A90 Venom Stock
  • Decreased recoil gun kick penalty from 16% to 5%.
  • RB Rapidstrike Grip
  • Increased aim down sight time benefit from 9% to 11%.
  • Decreased recoil control penalty from 10% to 4%.

MTZ-762

  • JAK Heretic Carbine Kit
  • Decreased horizontal recoil from 11.9deg/s to 9.4deg/s (-21%).
  • Increased vertical recoil from 47.1deg/s to 47.9deg/s (+2%).
  • Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Submachine Guns

RAM-9

  • Speedway v5 Short Barrel
  • Decreased aim down sight speed penalty from 15% to 10%.
  • Increased recoil gun kick benefit from 4% to 9%.
  • Increased recoil control benefit from 8% to 12%.
  • FSS Imperator Light Barrel
  • Increased damage range benefit from 12% to 20%.
  • Increased bullet velocity benefit from 15% to 20%.
  • Boreal-6C Suppressed Barrel
  • Decreased bullet velocity penalty from 20% to 12%.
  • Decreased damage range penalty from 20% to 12%.

AMR9

  • JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit
  • Bullets are now fired in a vertical column rather than a randomized spread.

WSP-9

  • Decreased minimum standing hipfire spread from 2deg/s to 1.8deg/s (-10%).
  • Decreased maximum standing hipfire spread from 6.2deg/s to 5.6deg/s (-10%).
  • Decreased tactical stance spread from 3.4deg/s to 3.1deg/s (-9%).

Rival-9

  • JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion
  • Increased near-medium damage range from 30m to 45.7m (+38%).

PDSW 528 (MWII)

  • Improved alignment of the default iron sight optic.

Lachmann Sub (MWII)

  • Increased maximum damage range from 8.9m to 15.2m (+71%).
  • Increased near-medium damage range from 16.5m to 20.6m (+25%).
  • Increased medium damage range from 23.1m to 31m (+30%).
  • Increased far-medium damage range from 36.1m to 40.6m (+13%).
  • Most noticeably, the 5-shot kill damage range has been increased to ~20m. Additionally, within the maximum damage range, 1 headshot now results in a 4-shot kill.

Shotguns

Lockwood 680

  • Barrel Attachments
  • Damage pellet count now remains at 6, regardless of ammo capacity.

Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762

  • Increased strength of aim down sight idle sway.
  • JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit
  • Decreased bullet velocity from 760m/s to 660m/s (-13%).

Bruen Mk9

  • Decreased aim down sight time from 450ms to 410ms (-9%).
  • Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.1x (+5%).
  • Increased movement speed from 3.9m/s to 4.4m/s (+13%).
  • Increased crouch movement speed from 1.6m/s to 2.1m/s (+31%).
  • Increased tactical sprint speed from 6.3m/s to 6.4m/s (+2%).
  • Increased aim down sight movement speed from 1.9m/s to 2.4m/s (+26%).

Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker

  • Added new Optic Attachment: XRK Stalker Factory Iron Sight
  • Unlocked via Armory Unlocks.
  • Decreased aim down sight time from 610ms to 580ms (-5%).

KATT-AMR

  • Decreased aim down sight time from 760ms to 720ms (-5%).

SP-X 80 (MWII)

  • Increased aim down sight time from 545ms to 570ms (+5%).

Handguns

COR-45

  • XRK IP-V2 Conversion Kit
  • Increased bullet velocity from 525m/s to 600m/s (+14%).

Renetti

  • JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit
  • Resolved an issue causing specific Attachment combinations to corrupt the Weapon’s appearance.
  • Detailed Stats in the Gunsmith will no longer display an improper Tactical Stance Spread value.

9mm Daemon (MWII)

  • Daemon Hand Rear Grip
  • Added missing Pistol Fastdraw benefit.

Launchers

Stormender

  • EMP effects will now properly apply to enemies in Free for All Modes.

Attachments changes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded

Hybrid Optics

  • Incompatible Attachments can no longer be equipped on MWII Shotguns.

Underbarrel Launchers

  • Addressed an exploit that allowed players to fire unlimited projectiles.

JAK Limb Ripper

  • Increased movement speed while revving by 25%.
  • Increased damage ranges from 1.1m to 1.4m.
  • Increased damage from 36 to 50 (+39%).
  • Players will no longer damage themselves in Free for All Modes.
  • Resolved a compatibility issue with the JAK Raven Kit.

