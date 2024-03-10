When does Dune Rule of Fate event end in MW3 and Warzone? Date and time for all regions

The Dune Rule of Fate event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone was launched with the Season 2 Reloaded update on March 6, 2024. This event offers exciting rewards to participants, and the appealing part is that you don't have to engage in any particular modes or complete any specific challenges. You can receive rewards simply by playing any match and earning XP. Once you reach the XP milestone, you will receive rewards.

There are 10 rewards available, and you need to accumulate a significant amount of XP to unlock them. You must know the precise end date and time of the Dune Rule of Fate event in MW3 and Warzone to gather XP and acquire all rewards before the event concludes.

To know the end date and time of the event, continue reading.

MW3 and Warzone Dune Rule of Fate event end date and time across all regions

Dune Rule of Fate event end date and time (Image via Activision)

The Dune Rule of Fate event in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will conclude simultaneously worldwide on March 13, 2024, at 9 am PT. Here is when the event will end in each region:

Pacific Time (PT) : March 13, 2024, at 9 am

: March 13, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT) : March 13, 2024, at 10 am

: March 13, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): March 13, 2024, at 11 am

March 13, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET) : March 13, 2024, at 12 am

: March 13, 2024, at 12 am Brasília Time (BRT) : March 13, 2024, at 1 pm

: March 13, 2024, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 13, 2024, at 4 pm

March 13, 2024, at 4 pm Central European Time (CET): March 13, 2024, at 5 pm

March 13, 2024, at 5 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 13, 2024, at 6 pm

March 13, 2024, at 6 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): March 13, 2024, at 7 pm

March 13, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 13, 2024, at 9:30 pm

March 13, 2024, at 9:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): March 14, 2024, at 12 am

March 14, 2024, at 12 am Japan Standard Time (JST): March 14, 2024, at 1 am

March 14, 2024, at 1 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 14, 2024, at 3 am

March 14, 2024, at 3 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 14, 2024, at 5 am

Dune Rule of Fate event rewards

Each of the 10 rewards requires a pre-determined XP acquisition. Below is a detailed overview of the rewards, along with the XP needed to unlock them:

Emperor’s Arrival weapon sticker - 10,000 XP

- 10,000 XP Double XP token - 22,250 XP

- 22,250 XP Ocean of Sand weapon sticker - 37,250 XP

- 37,250 XP Double Weapon XP token - 55,650 XP

- 55,650 XP Ceremony’s Blade weapon charm - 78,150 XP

- 78,150 XP Imperial Tent weapon sticker - 105,750 XP

- 105,750 XP House Corrino emblem - 139,500 XP

- 139,500 XP The Calculus of Power calling card - 181,000 XP

- 181,000 XP Double Battle Pass XP token - 231,650 XP

- 231,650 XP Full Shields animated weapon camo - 293,750 XP

After the conclusion of this event, the Warhammer 40K event will commence.

