Modern Warfare 3 Free Trial: Release date, how to play, and more

A new round of Modern Warfare 3 free trial is coming soon. Players who haven't purchased the game yet since its original release will have the best chance to experience the latest Call of Duty installment. Moreover, the release date for the Modern Warfare 3 free trial has been disclosed as well.

This article will detail everything players need to know about MW3's free trial and how they can play it.

Modern Warfare 3 free trial to begin from April 4, 2024 in Season 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty team has recently announced that the Modern Warfare 3 free trial will be held from April 4, 2024, to April 8, 2024. Players will be able to enjoy both Multiplayer and Zombies modes during the free access period. Going by the timing of previous MW3 free trial rounds, here's when the next free trial will likely begin for players in different regions across the globe.

Pacific Time (PT): April 4, 10 am

April 4, 10 am Mountain Time (MT): April 4, 11 am

April 4, 11 am Central Time (CT): April 4, 12 pm

April 4, 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): April 4, 1 pm

April 4, 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): April 4, 6 pm

April 4, 6 pm Central European Time (CET): April 4, 7 pm

April 4, 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): April 4, 8 pm

April 4, 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 4, 10:30 pm

April 4, 10:30 pm China Stanard Time (CST): April 5, 2 am (next day)

April 5, 2 am (next day) Japan Standard Time (JST): April 5, 3 am (next day)

April 5, 3 am (next day) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 5, 5 am (next day)

April 5, 5 am (next day) New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 5, 7 am (next day)

What's included in the Modern Warfare 3 free trial?

The free trial will give players access to some exciting 6v6 Multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare 3. Interestingly, the upcoming maps for Season 3 are also included.

Multiplayer maps: Das Haus, Emergency, Stash House, and Rust.

Das Haus, Emergency, Stash House, and Rust. Game modes: Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Hardpoint, Team Gun Game, Capture the Flag, and Hordepoint limited-time mode.

As already mentioned, the Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode will also be available during the free trial phase.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 free trial?

Players won't have to think too much about how they can enjoy Modern Warfare 3 for free in Season 3. Xbox and PlayStation console users can simply download the game by searching for Modern Warfare 3 Free Trial on their platform's stores.

Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

On the other hand, PC users running Steam can check for Modern Warfare 3's DLC list on the digital storefront. Then, they just have to select the "Free Trial" option and hit the "Play" button to download. Once completed, they will be able to experience premium MW3 content for free.

For more news, the latest updates, and guides on Modern Warfare 3 Season 3, follow Sportskeeda.

All Perks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 || All new game modes in Modern Warfare 3 Season 3