Warzone 2's Soul Capturing event extended in The Haunting: End date and time for all regions

The Soul Capturing event in Warzone 2's The Haunting has been an exciting experience for players all across the world. This event, which is part of Season 6's mid-season update, has wonderfully fit the eerie ambiance of Halloween month. The good news for all the fans is that the event has been extended, providing more opportunities for players to engage in this exciting virtual world.

This article features a comprehensive list of the end dates and times for the Soul Capturing event in all regions. It will serve as a handy guide for players to keep track of the event's timeline in their respective areas.

Warzone 2's Soul Capturing event all end date and time for all regions

The Soul Capture event in Warzone 2 and MW2, along with The Haunting, is scheduled to end globally on November 6, 2023, at 9 am PT, but time zones have to be taken into consideration. These are the equivalent times for players across the world:

Pacific Time (PT): November 6, 2023, at 9 am

November 6, 2023, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): November 6, 2023, at 10 am

November 6, 2023, at 10 am Central Time (CT): November 6, 2023, at 11 am

November 6, 2023, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): November 6, 2023, at 12 pm

November 6, 2023, at 12 pm Brasília Time (BRT): November 6, 2023, at 2 pm

November 6, 2023, at 2 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 6, 2023, at 5 pm

November 6, 2023, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): November 6, 2023, at 6 pm

November 6, 2023, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): November 6, 2023, at 7 pm

November 6, 2023, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 6, 2023, at 8 pm

November 6, 2023, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): November 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm

November 6, 2023, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): November 7, 2023, at 1 am

November 7, 2023, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): November 7, 2023, at 2 am

November 7, 2023, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 7, 2023, at 3 am

November 7, 2023, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 7, 2023, at 5 am

During the event, players in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 can capture the souls of the players they kill in all game modes. When a player dies, they leave a soul behind. These souls can be obtained by defeating other players, discovering new "anomalies," or looting and opening chests in the battle royale game.

The Vondel Lockdown mode is the quickest way to acquire souls in Warzone 2's The Haunting event. Lockdown, unlike other methods, allows players to accumulate 16 souls per match. In comparison, playlists such as Shipment in Modern Warfare 2 only allow for 12.

These souls can be exchanged in-game for interesting goodies like Weapon Blueprints, Weapon Charms, Calling Cards, and a variety of other things like XP tokens and Tier Skips.

The complete list of rewards you can collect by gathering souls during the Soul Capturing event includes:

Gone Batty Weapon Sticker

Join Me Loading Screen

Snake Eye Emblem

Skullified Calling Card

Double Weapon XP Token (30 minutes)

Bad Luck? Charm

From the Dead Charm

It's Boo Time

Bit Corny Charm

Carved Up Weapon Sticker

Acedia Calling Card

Creature Copter Vehicle Skin.

