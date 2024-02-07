How to play Modern Warfare 3 free trial in Season 2

Heads up, Call of Duty enthusiasts; another round of the Modern Warfare 3 free trial will be available in Season 2. This time, players will be able to access both multiplayer and MW3 Zombies for free, including the content to be released in the seasonal update.

Modern Warfare 3 received its first trial in December 2023, just a month after the title's release. Regardless of whether this is indicative of the game's sales performance, it's an opportunity that should not be missed.

Here's everything we know about the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies free trial so far.

When is the Modern Warfare 3 free trial for Season 2? Date and time for all regions

Call of Duty announced that the Modern Warfare 3 free trial for Season 2 will be held from February 8, 2024, to February 12, 2024, at 10 AM PT. Both the multiplayer and Zombies mode will be available for access.

Check the list below for the specific time zones for each region:

Pacific Time (PT): February 8, 2024, at 10 am

February 8, 2024, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): February 8, 2024, at 11 am

February 8, 2024, at 11 am Central Time (CT): February 8, 2024, at 12 pm

February 8, 2024, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): February 8, 2024, at 1 pm

February 8, 2024, at 1 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): February 8, 2024, at 6 pm

February 8, 2024, at 6 pm Central European Time (CET): February 8, 2024, at 7 pm

February 8, 2024, at 7 pm Eastern European Time (EET): February 8, 2024, at 8 pm

February 8, 2024, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): February 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm

February 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): February 9, 2024, at 2 am

February 9, 2024, at 2 am Japan Standard Time (JST): February 9, 2024, at 3 am

February 9, 2024, at 3 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): February 9, 2024, at 5 am

February 9, 2024, at 5 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): February 9, 2024, at 7 am

What's included in the Modern Warfare 3 free trial in Season 2?

Nine maps are available in the free trial (Image via Activision)

The Season 2 MW3 free trial gives players access to nine multiplayer maps and all core game modes.

Multiplayer Maps: Stash House (Season 2 map), Rust, Highrise, Meat, Terminal, Karachi, Scarpyard, Rio

Stash House (Season 2 map), Rust, Highrise, Meat, Terminal, Karachi, Scarpyard, Rio Game modes: Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Team Gun Game

Players can get full access to the Zombies mode during the Modern Warfare 3 free trial.

How to play Modern Warfare 3 free trial for Season 2

Similar to the previous trial in December, you need to download additional content to experience Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 for free.

To download the game on Steam, visit the Steam app and search for Call of Duty. Check the DLC list and select the Free Trial option. Click Play to start the download.

On consoles, go to the Xbox Store/PlayStation Store and search for Modern Warfare 3 Free Trial. Head to the game and select Get to start the download.

Once the download is complete, you can enjoy all the content the free trial has to offer.

