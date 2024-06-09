How to unlock Woods operator skin in Black Ops 6

Fan favorite character Frank Woods will be returning in the next installment of the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, set to release on October 25, 2024. Given how long it has remained popular among players, the Woods operator skins will undoubtedly be among the most sought-after items in the game.

This article covers all the details you need to know about the Woods operator skin.

How to get Black Ops 6's Woods operator skin

You can instantly unlock the Woods operator Pack by pre-ordering any Digital or Vault Edition of Black Ops 6. Additionally, select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, and Game Pass Console) also offer this exclusive pack.

Upon unlocking the Woods operator Pack, you'll immediately receive the "Classic Woods" skin. This can be used right away in MW3, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

In addition to the Classic Woods skin, players can also unlock two more unique skins related to Frank Woods: “Zombie Woods” and “Numbers Woods.” They can be unlocked by completing the respective challenges related to the skins in MW3 and Warzone.

Interestingly, the Woods operator Pack will be available in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at launch. This means that gamers can continue to embody the iconic character in the most recent installment of the franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Vault Edition content and price

The Vault edition of Black Ops 6 is priced at $99.99 and offers loads of in-game items, including various cosmetics and operator skins. It is also available for all platforms. Here are the things included in the Vault Edition of CoD Black Ops 6:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 full game

Mastercraft Collection

5 Mastercraft weapons

BlackCell Battle Pass for the first season, along with 1,100 COD Points and 20 Tier Skips

Frank Woods Operator skins: Classic Woods, Numbers Woods, and Zombies Woods

Hunters vs Hunted Operator Pack

Russell Adler, Helen Park, Brutus, and Klaus Operator skins

GobbleGums pack for Zombies

Players pre-ordering the Vault Edition will have access to the game from October 17, 2024.

