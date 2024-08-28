COD Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2 Premium Collectible: Price, how to buy, and more

The Call of Duty Shop will be launching the iconic COD Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2 Premium Collectible. It is a half-scale replica statue, meaning that it'll be the exact same Wonder Weapon that fans first saw in Call of Duty: World at War but half the original dimensions. As for the recent appearances, the weapon was seen in the new Liberty Falls trailer for Black Ops 6 Zombies, where Richtofen is seen using the Wonder Weapon to take down hordes of zombies.

Needless to say, the replica will feature all the stand-out features as seen in the Zombies modes making it the ideal statue for cosplayers and collectors alike.

In this article, we will take a look at its price, how you can buy it, all the additional benefits, and more.

Price of the COD Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2 Premium Collectible

The COD Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2 Premium Collectible will cost fans $350 and is now available for pre-order on the Call of Duty Shop. Since it is an officially licensed replica, it will be exactly how you saw it in the games. It will feature highly detailed parts, including the Tesla power tubes, pumps, cylinders, pipes, and more.

All these parts are textured to resemble realistic metal and wood appearances, giving it the steampunk look that this Wonder Weapon is known for.

How to buy COD Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2 Premium Collectible?

You can now pre-order the COD Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2 Premium Collectible from the official COD Shop. Here are the official product specifications:

1/2 Scale

ABS, PVC, Rubber

24" L x 4" W x 4.5" H

3 lbs

Highly detailed parts are textured for realistic metal and wood appearance

Stand Included

Officially Licensed

Includes exclusive in-game content

It is a replica statue of the Wunderwaffe DG-2 made using ABS, PVC, and rubber and weighs only 3 lbs. Those who buy it, will going to get a stand to hold the weapon, which will allow them to showcase the iconic Wonder Weapon and is ideal, especially for collectors.

But that's not all. Call of Duty has got the gamers covered as well. By purchasing the COD Zombies Wunderwaffe DG-2 Premium Collectible from the official COD Shop, fans will get the exclusive Gold Lightning Camo, that can be used in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 when it releases on October 25, 2024. Needless to say, once claimed, it can also be used with Warzone when the two games integrate in December 2024.

