How to get Black Ops 6 Beta code for free via Xfinity?

Xfinity, a division of Comcast Corporation, is providing free Black Ops 6 beta access to all its members as a token of gratitude. The company recently posted an official blog on its website, providing complete guidelines on how fans can get their beta keys for Activision’s upcoming release without spending an extra dime.

Black Ops 6 will begin a set of beta phases to test the game with a limited number of players. The first Early Access Open Beta will begin on August 30, 2024, and conclude on September 4. The second Open Beta phase will begin shortly after to give players more time to explore the new shooter title.

This article will highlight the process of securing free beta access for Black Ops 6.

Black Ops 6 beta codes in Xfinity rewards

Xfinity is giving out free beta access to all its users for both phases—Early Access and Open Beta Weekend. However, a few steps are involved before fans can get their hands on the free beta codes:

Visit the official Xfinity website and navigate to the rewards section.

Follow the instructions listed on the page to join the rewards program.

After signing up, click on the Black Ops 6 button present on the Rewards page.

Click on the “Get this Reward” button to claim a free Early Access Open Beta code.

Once the key is secured, redeem the code by visiting the official Call of Duty website and navigating to the beta redeem section.

Enter the Xfinity reward code on this page. Once all the instructions are followed and the necessary fields are filled, a platform-specific code will be provided to the user.

This key can then be used to activate the game on your preferred device to download and install Activision’s upcoming game.

Also Read: How to pre-load BO6 on all platforms

It is important to note that you must be an existing Xfinity Rewards member. Once this process is complete, the redeem section will become accessible. Having an existing Activision account is also necessary to sign in while redeeming the beta code. If you don't have an account, create it for free by clicking on the “Sign Up” button on the official Call of Duty login page.

You might be interested in: Can you cancel slide in BO6?

That is everything you need to know about the free beta codes for Black Ops 6 in Xfinity rewards. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

