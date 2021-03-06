COD Mobile Season 2: Every official announcement made so far

The hype is increasing by the day for COD Mobile Season 2. All lovers of the game are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the upcoming update.

The developers are also revealing some juicy details to follow up on the excitement among gamers.

Official announcement regarding COD Mobile Season 2

Fans are waiting for the new season's commencement, and the developers are revealing details gradually to increase the enthusiasm some more.

Here are all the official announcements made so far regarding the new season.

#1 - Release date

Today, the developers officially announced that the new season of COD Mobile would be deployed next week. It is expected to be released on March 11th.

2️⃣ Season 2: Day of Reckoning

🎯 Training is about to be over so be prepared to get in on the action!



🔍 Grab the intel here 👉🏻 https://t.co/HVrS8gupt9



🆕 New season is deploying in #CODMobile next week! pic.twitter.com/c90S8Q2GdZ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 6, 2021

#2 - Maps

Advertisement

It is now known that Shoot House and Shipment, from Modern Warfare, are ready to make their debuts, along with Satellite from Black Ops Cold War and the new map, Oasis, in COD Mobile Season 2.

Today, the developers uploaded teasers for both Shoot House and Shipment on Twitter. Here is the teaser for the former:

🎯🚧 Get plenty of target practice here at Shoot House!

Explore the new but familiar #CODMobile multiplayer map coming in Season 2!



📖 Get the latest intel 👉🏻 https://t.co/Mn6vQFyA8X



👍🏻 Stay tuned for more Shoot House activities later today! pic.twitter.com/fNFvOV48gn — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 5, 2021

Here is the one for Shipment:

👍🏻 You guessed it... and it's coming!



📦🆕 New multiplayer map, Shipment is in transit and arriving to #CODMobile as a part of Season 2! pic.twitter.com/XMiUEBHh3i — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 5, 2021

#3 - Characters

The developers also confirmed the arrival of a new character in the upcoming season. Simon "Ghost" Riley, from COD Modern Warfare, is ready to debut COD Mobile season 2.

Advertisement

He is voiced by Jeff Leach for the new season.

✊🏻💥 You've asked for it... so here it is!



💀 Ghost from #CallofDuty Modern Warfare (2019), voiced by Jeff Leach, is coming in the #CODMobile Season 2 update! pic.twitter.com/O69DQ6qXBB — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 3, 2021

#4 - Weapons

The developers have already confirmed the addition of a Russian rifle, AS VAL, and a Marksman Rifle, SP-R208. The latter was also previously introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

# 5 - Perks

There will be three new Perks in the new season. One is Overlock to reduce the recharge rate of an Operator Skill when equipped. The second is Recon to reveal the location of nearby enemies after scoring a kill. And the last is Skillful Dropshot, which enables players to go prone when firing their weapon.

With all the new additions, the developers are trying to give gamers new and interesting things to explore. It will also provide COD Mobile players a taste of historical Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.